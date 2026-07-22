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Lorenzo’s friends reveal full story of how he got scouted for Love Island and it’s wild

He’d only just made an Instagram

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Lorenzo quickly became everyone’s favourite Islander on Love Island this year, but it’s a miracle he even ended up on the show in the first place. His friends have revealed the full story of how he was scouted, and it’s wild.

People have fallen in love with the 28-year-old from Hertfordshire’s adorable personality, always looking out for his besties in the villa and calling people out when they’re doing the wrong thing.

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde’s stream, two of Lorenzo’s besties revealed he had only just made an Instagram account when producers tracked him down. Yep, he didn’t even have social media at the age of 27. This makes so much sense.

They went to Ibiza and took some pictures of Lorenzo at Blue Marlin beach club, and his pal encouraged him to make an Instagram and post them. The next thing he knew, a producer was DMing him on Instagram asking him to audition when he only had 200 followers. What are the chances of that?!

“Okay, so last year when we went to Ibiza, he never had Instagram. We went to Blue Marlin, I took some really nice photos of him, and I said, ‘Why are we standing here for an hour taking photos? What you gonna do with them?” his friend recalled. “He’s like, ‘Oh, nothing’. I said, ‘No, make an Instagram and tag us all. It’s weird to not have an Instagram.”

@clipinkick

LORENZO friends tell TYRIQUE how LORENZO got scouted for love island with only 200 followers😳❤️‍🩹 #tyriquehyde #loveislanduk #loveisland

♬ original sound – Clipin Kick

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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