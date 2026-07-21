Wannabe influencer charged over drink driving with kids in car, hours after posting martini pictures

6 hours ago

An influencer has been charged for allegedly drink driving with her two children in the car, with the incident supposedly happening just hours after she had posted photos drinking a martini.

Jesher Rivera-Barreto, a Long Island-based content creator with a couple thousand of followers, has been arrested and charged with alleged drunk driving after a road accident on July 18th. Her one-year-old and four-year-old sons were allegedly in the vehicle, and the youngest was treated for minor injuries.

Police have said Rivera-Barreto was driving around an area in New York with her sons when at approximately 11:25pm, she lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the surrounding woods.

Suffolk County Police confirmed in a press release that following the incident, Rivera-Barreto and the two children were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Rivera-Barreto and the one-year-old were treated for minor injuries. The four-year-old was not injured. Both children were released to their father at the hospital.

31-year-old Rivera-Barreto was then charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 15-years-old, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

It was noticed that at around 2pm on the day of the crash, Rivera-Barreto shared photos to Facebook, to her 2.2k followers, where she appeared to be drinking an espresso martini. “Little joys,” she said, with the coffee emoji. Of course, with social media, you can never know whether the photos were taken and uploaded from the same day, or if this is just unfortunate timing.

It’s been reported that she is an up and coming fitness influencer, and her page describes her as a “content creator”.

Rivera-Barreto appeared in court on Monday for an arraignment hearing, and was then placed on supervised release. No further comment has been made at this point.

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