Influencer apologises for leaving baby alone in holiday hotel room while she had a foot massage

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An Australian influencer has issued an apology after she left her baby son alone in a Bali hotel room while she went to get a foot massage. Her son is just six months old, and she left him locked in the room during the holiday.

Taleigha Skye left her baby in the room, and was quickly met by people comparing the situation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

As per MailOnline, Taleigha shared a TikTok, which was quickly deleted, of her holding up a video monitor to demonstrate how she planned to keep an eye on her son as she walked to the appointment.

The video was then shared to a Facebook page, and met with backlash. “Is this normal practice? This mum is in Bali with her two young kids, and has left the baby (under one) alone in the resort room,” one person said. Another added: “Did we not learn from Madeleine McCann?” A third said: “In this day and age, after Madeleine McCann, why would any parent do this? I’m shook.”

Taleigha had explained that her husband and eldest child were out quad-bike riding at the time. She then posted a full apology statement on Instagram, in response to the negative comments.

“I want to address what’s been circulating online,” she said. “I made a poor decision, and I take full responsibility for it. Although I was only metres away from the locked resort room and had constant monitoring, I recognise that this did not make the situation safe.

“We do have a lovely nanny here in Bali who was unavailable that day. This is not a justification, just context. I understand the seriousness of my actions, and I can confidently say this is the first and last time it will ever happen.”

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