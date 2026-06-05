Warning: Edinburgh’s university students are being targeted by cyber-extortion gangs

3 hours ago

International university students in Edinburgh are being targeted by cyber-extortion or “virtual kidnapping” gangs, a recent BBC investigation has revealed.

“Virtual kidnappers” use digital coercion, impersonating law enforcement or immigration officials from the student’s home country. The scammers threaten the student with deportation for alleged crimes unless they follow the scammers’ instructions, forcing the student to disable their mobile device, isolate themselves from peers, and check into a hotel under a false name. The scam often targets Chinese students via WeChat.

The student is then forced to record videos or take photographs staging a captive scenario. These files are forwarded to the student’s family along with demands for payment.

An investigation, which featured in the BBC’s Reported Missing docuseries, followed the case of first year Edinburgh University student Xiaoqiang Yu, who was targeted by a cyber-extortion gang. The 19-year-old was living in Pollock Halls when he vanished, sparking a police investigation. He was found phyically unharmed in a local hotel, but later sent videos to his family covered in fake blood, warning the scammers would “cut off his fingers” if they did not send money. It is understood that Xiaoqiang sent money to the scammers, none of which has been recovered.

The scam targets international students who are less familiar with UK policing procedures and isolated from primary support networks. A similar extortion case recently occurred at the University of Southampton, resulting in a £250,000 financial transfer.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that student support services are providing assistance to Xiaoqiang. The university administration has instructed the student body to report any communications claiming to be from official authorities directly to university security or Police Scotland.

The university has guidance for how students can protect themselves from scams, which can be found here.