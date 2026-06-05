The Tab

Warning: Edinburgh’s university students are being targeted by cyber-extortion gangs

A BBC investigation revealed that scammers are targeting international university students accross the UK

Hugo Donnelly | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

International university students in Edinburgh are being targeted by cyber-extortion or “virtual kidnapping” gangs, a recent BBC investigation has revealed.

“Virtual kidnappers” use digital coercion, impersonating law enforcement or immigration officials from the student’s home country. The scammers threaten the student with deportation for alleged crimes unless they follow the scammers’ instructions, forcing the student to disable their mobile device, isolate themselves from peers, and check into a hotel under a false name. The scam often targets Chinese students via WeChat.

The student is then forced to record videos or take photographs staging a captive scenario. These files are forwarded to the student’s family along with demands for payment.

An investigation, which featured in the BBC’s Reported Missing docuseries, followed the case of first year Edinburgh University student Xiaoqiang Yu, who was targeted by a cyber-extortion gang. The 19-year-old was living in Pollock Halls when he vanished, sparking a police investigation.  He was found phyically unharmed in a local hotel, but later sent videos to his family covered in fake blood, warning the scammers would “cut off his fingers” if they did not send money. It is understood that Xiaoqiang sent money to the scammers, none of which has been recovered.

Most Read

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

The scam targets international students who are less familiar with UK policing procedures and isolated from primary support networks. A similar extortion case recently occurred at the University of Southampton, resulting in a £250,000 financial transfer.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that student support services are providing assistance to Xiaoqiang. The university administration has instructed the student body to report any communications claiming to be from official authorities directly to university security or Police Scotland.

The university has guidance for how students can protect themselves from scams, which can be found here.

Hugo Donnelly | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

Another University of Manchester student speaks out after 30 report sexual harassment

Sophie Iles

Women studying medicine have received threatening and sexually harassing late-night phone calls

Warning: Edinburgh’s university students are being targeted by cyber-extortion gangs

Hugo Donnelly

A BBC investigation revealed that scammers are targeting international university students accross the UK

This photo of a road is baffling people, so here’s why it doesn’t take the shortest route

Ellissa Bain

It seems so pointless

Love Island 2026 girls ranking Instagram followers

The Love Island 2026 girlies’ ranking by Instagram followers proves who needs fame the most

Suchismita Ghosh

The gap at the top is wild

King’s College London student recalls terrifying moment car crashed outside Waterloo Campus

Isabella Zbucki

‘I saw around a dozen police cars arrive at the scene’

Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé speaks out as influencer’s cause of death revealed in Zanzibar tragedy

Ellissa Bain

She was found dead on holiday after getting engaged

Hannh murray

‘Be gone, evil spirit’: The very dark reason Skins’ Hannah Murray vanished from Hollywood

Kieran Galpin

The Game of Thrones actress went through a terrible ordeal

powerful men bruises

Explaining the wild theory of why all powerful men get the same bruises under their eyes

Hayley Soen

Things have got dark

University of Bristol to repatriate sacred Māori rocks to New Zealand

Emily Robson

The volcanic rocks are currently held by the School of Earth Sciences

21-year-old former student charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting on uni campus

Seamus Barker

Almunthir Daqamah has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court

More than 40 objections to student housing proposal as residents claim city is ‘already full’

Emily Robson

Plans to transform a former care home into student accommodation has sparked concern amongst residents

Fitzy

The brutal reason Love Island’s Fitzy earns nothing, nada, zilch from his football career

Kieran Galpin

He’s massively successful in the sport

Michael Jackson wore tape fingertips

The real reason Michael Jackson always wore tape on his fingertips and it’s actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

No, it was not a fashion statement

It’s changed, so here’s how much the Love Island cast are getting paid for being in the villa

Hayley Soen

As George has quit already, he’ll only get pocket change

A deep dive into Aidan and Kavan’s life and how close the Love Island brothers really are

Ellissa Bain

The producers are so messy for this

King’s College London places 16th in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

Isabelle Brooke

It was the university’s highest placement in more than a decade

The three times Love Island sent siblings into the villa and how much drama it *really* caused

Hayley Soen

Aidan and Kavan definitely aren’t the first

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway responds to backlash after choosing to abort baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

‘I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child’

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

Hayley Soen

It’s got nothing to do with her OnlyFans

This is why Ellie is carrying a bag around the Love Island villa and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s the star of the show