Beauty influencer dies following mysterious complications after getting cosmetic surgery

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A beauty influencer has died following complications after cosmetic surgery, it’s been reported. 30-year-old Adriana García was confirmed to have died earlier this week, according to local media.

It’s been reported that the mother and content creator, from Culican in Mexico, died due to medical complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure at a private clinic. However, the police have not confirmed her cause of death, or the details surrounding it. Sinaloa’s Health Secretary Cuitlahuac Gonzalez Galindo has said the department received reports linking Adriana’s death to a cosmetic procedure.

Adriana’s death was confirmed by a shop she worked as a model for. The brand said in a statement: “Today we say goodbye to a member of the Drop Shop family, fondly remembering her kindness, her dedication, and the moments we shared with her. Her memory will always remain with us.

“We express our sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones, wishing them strength and peace in these difficult moments. Rest in peace, Adriana, you will always be part of the Drop Shop family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Garcia C. (@_adrianaggc)

Adriana had previously shared content on her pages about getting work done. As per The Mirror, she recently shared an Instagram post talking about her surgeon, and getting a nose job.

Adriana last posted on Instagram on July 1st, with a roundup of photos “I didn’t upload”. They showed her by the sea, enjoying dinner and drinks. The post has now been flooded with tributes and well wishes for her family.

Fellow influencer Kimberly Torres was one of the first to react to the news. She said on Instagram: “My friend, my sister. So many years of friendship, so many beautiful moments we shared, and today I receive this news. I will love you forever, my beautiful friend.”

Adriana had become a well-known content creator, with over 50k followers on Instagram, and 47k on TikTok. She shared content focused around lifestyle, travel, and beauty tips. Local media has reported she left behind a six-year-old daughter, named Gabriela, who she often posted about on her social media pages.

Her death is still under investigation.

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