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Fitness influencer banned from ‘pathologically jealous’ gym and faces huge fine if she returns

Customers complained Edda Elisa had been hogging mirrors to take selfies and violating filming policies in the gym

Ffion Williams | Trends
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A fitness influencer has been permanently banned from a global gym chain with threats of a staggering fine if she returns.

Edda Elisa, also known as Edda Pilz, shared that her membership to John Reed Fitness had been revoked.

The ban follows complaints from customers that she had been hogging mirrors to take selfies and violating filming policies in the gym.

But Edda disputes this explanation – and she instead claimed the ban was instated as managers and other female gym members were jealous.

@edda.elisa

♬ Originalton – Edda

Speaking on TikTok, Edda blamed the gym management for the ban, saying: “The only legitimate reason is that two gym managers are genuinely, pathologically jealous of me.”

She said envy over her half a million follower base had sparked the problem, saying she had trained at the gym for four years without an issue.

Edda had already had a recent run-in with the gym’s staff when she was told she was “not allowed to take mirror selfies anymore”.

She responded: “So I said, ‘Huh, okay – but everyone does it here. If it’s not allowed, then it should be banned for everyone’.”

“He argued with me for a bit, but then I pointed out that it clearly isn’t forbidden”, she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Edda (@edda.elisa)

The influencer, who has appeared on German reality show Ex on the Beach, even claimed the gym brand posts mirror selfies taken by their clients.

She said: “So for everyone who thought they were safe from influencers – nope, you’re not. By that logic, everyone should be kicked out.”

The 25-year-old only discovered the ban after her access card was suddenly blocked.

She then received a letter informing her of the lifelong ban from all John Reed gyms, except in Switzerland.

The influencer explained: “So basically, I can’t train anywhere anymore because there are barely any other gyms around.

“And if I enter any of those gyms, I have to pay a €250,000 (£213,350) fine.”

At the time of posting, Edda said she still hasn’t received an explanation of the rules from John Reed.

A spokesperson for John Reed Fitness told RTE: “We can confirm that Edda Pilz has been dismissed without notice.

“She repeatedly violated our house rules and had previously received a warning.”

But they did not specify Edda’s specific breach.

@edda.elisa

♬ original sound – kiri ✟

In an interview with RTL, Edda insisted she tried to be respectable while filming and made an effort to avoid people appearing in the background of her content.

But in a member’s WhatsApp group chat, one gym-goer commented that Edda had the IQ of a 10-year-old.

The ban comes just weeks after Edda was nearly refused on a flight as she “looked naked” in her gym set.

She was eventually let on in a hoodie.

The airline, Lufthansa, said to LadBible that it “takes indications of potential irregularities in the way passengers are handled very seriously and reviews such incidents internally”.

A spokesperson added: “As a general principle, Lufthansa expects all passengers to wear clothing appropriate to the nature of public travel and not to impair the well-being of fellow passengers from a wide range of countries.

“This expectation forms part of our General Conditions of Carriage. Our employees act on this basis with due discretion and within the scope of their judgment.”

Featured image via Instagram @edda.elisa 

More on: Influencers TikTok Viral
Ffion Williams | Trends
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