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Love Island’s Elicia brands Priya ‘bitter’ in seething response to gross ‘job shaming’ comments

‘You work on the National Rail’ was NASTY

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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As usual, The Grafties initiated some rather fierce beef for the Love Islanders, and this time it’s a match between Priya and dumped bombshell Elicia.

During the Love Island segment, the Islanders were shown a clip of Elicia on Aftersun following her dumping. After butting heads whilst they were both in the villa, Priya reignited the beef by shaming her frenemie’s job.

“I don’t care what Elicia says. I don’t care. It’s cringy. Go back to the National Rail. You work on the National Rail, why are you f*cking sitting on Aftersun,” she said.

Considering the huge breadth of jobs that have been on the show, from fishmonger to doctor, the internet was not pleased with Priya’s comments. Plus, if that’s how we’re playing it, Priya’s business development manager job hardly stacks up against the likes of explosive ordnance disposal, footballers, and models. It’s giving overhead lighting and an addiction to Post-it notes.

Anyways, back to the backlash: “Priya job shaming people and their jobs? What’s wrong with working on a railway?? What does Priya even do???”

“Job shaming is the most bottom barrel thing ever,” another said.

Now Elicia has addressed Priya’s job shaming moment

If there’s one thing you can bet on, it’s that Shakira Khan, Toni Laites, and Yasmin Pettet are going t0 get the hot goss. They did not disappoint.

“I’m really surprised by the bitter and jealous comments because her reacting the way she did seems quite bitter, about the fact that I called out what everyone else is thinking,” Elicia said on Love Island: The Debrief. “The thing that we clashed with in the villa is any opinion that anybody had that could affect the way that she was viewed or that she didn’t necessarily agree with; that was it.”

She branded Priya a “game player” as Toni pointed out that a few of the Islanders were defending her.

She explained: “That was so nice from Aidan, like I actually will give him that. That’s really lovely of him because not once did I feel like, when I was in there, he had my back, as such. There were times where I was upset about certain reactions and things that were said, and it was really nice to see that he had my back last night.”

It’s probs not in her power as a team organiser, but Elicia should totally find a way to get Priya banned from every train in the country.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

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