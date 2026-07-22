I ranked the least compatible Love Island 2026 couples by star signs, and one couple is doomed

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Love Island has thrown together some very unexpected couples this year. Somehow, after Casa Amor, Movie Night and enough rows to last a lifetime, we’ve ended up with six couples who all somehow made it to the final week.

But are they actually built to last? So, in the name of completely serious astrology (obviously), here’s a ranking of the most to least compatible Love Island 2026 couples, based on their star signs.

6. Jasmine and Kavan

The stars are as obsessed with these two as they are with each other. Jasmine and Kavan are both Libras, and two Libras together is one of the strongest matches in astrology. They both love romance, big gestures and making relationships work.

Which is actually hilarious considering they’ve probably argued more than anyone else in the villa. But that’s kind of the point. Libras hate leaving things unresolved. Every time Jasmine and Kavan have fallen out, they’ve somehow ended up finding their way back to each other.

The only real danger is that neither of them loves making difficult decisions, so they could spend three hours deciding where to go for dinner.

Compared to everyone else though? Astrology absolutely backs these two.

5. Mica and Samraj

I know… this feels controversial. Movie Night definitely didn’t do these two any favours, but purely based on astrology, Taurus and Capricorn are one of the strongest earth-sign pairings.

Both signs want loyalty, security and long-term commitment. They’re not usually interested in playing games. The problem is they’re both unbelievably stubborn. Once they dig their heels in, good luck getting either of them to apologise first.

So the compatibility is definitely there. Whether they can actually move past everything that’s happened is another story.

4. Yasmin and Tommy

Yasmin and Tommy is basically giving “married after three years.” Capricorn and Virgo are both earth signs, which means they like stability, routine and actually putting effort into relationships.

Which… is exactly how they’ve behaved in the villa. While everyone else has been arguing every five minutes, they’ve quietly got on with things.

The only downside? They might become a bit too sensible. Someone needs to suggest a spontaneous holiday every now and then.

3. Angelista and Simba

This one could either be amazing or absolute chaos. Leo and Gemini are naturally attracted to each other because they both love excitement, flirting and having fun.

When things are good, they’re really good. But Leos usually need loads of reassurance, while Geminis can sometimes seem emotionally all over the place without even meaning to. We’ve actually seen flashes of that already.

If they can communicate properly, they’ll be great. If not, this pairing could become exhausting very quickly.

2. Priya and Aidan

Just because they’re both Sagittariuses doesn’t automatically make them soulmates. Yes, they’ll probably have loads of laughs together. Sagittarius couples are adventurous, spontaneous and rarely get bored.

But here’s the problem. Neither sign loves serious conversations. They’re brilliant at the honeymoon stage, but when real life starts and someone has to make plans, compromise or settle down, two Sagittariuses can end up avoiding those conversations altogether.

Basically, loads of fun but maybe not loads of stability.

1. Lorenzo and Julia

Sorry to everyone rooting for these two. Libra and Taurus definitely aren’t doomed, but they’re probably the trickiest pairing left.

Taurus likes certainty, consistency and knowing exactly where they stand. Libra can spend forever weighing up every option before making a decision.

That can drive a Taurus absolutely mad. We’ve already seen Julia needing little gestures and reassurance from Lorenzo, while Lorenzo naturally moves at his own pace. Even his family admitted he’s never really settled down before.

There’s obviously chemistry there, but astrology says these two will probably have to work the hardest once villa life ends.

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