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Lorenzo’s family reveals brutal reason he and Love Island’s Jasmine would never work in real life

Well, there goes my Jorenzo dream

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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There have been loads of speculations that Lorenzo and Jasmine could end up together on Love Island 2026, but his family have now shared exactly why they don’t think the two would ever work outside the villa.

Speaking on Love Island: Aftersun, Lorenzo’s mum, dad and sister were asked about his love life, and they made it pretty clear they’re fully backing Julia. In fact, when Maya Jama asked about Jasmine, they had a pretty brutal answer.

Lorenzo’s family think he and Jasmine are just friends

reason Lorenzo Love Island Jasmine never work

via ITV

Although Lorenzo and Jasmine got really close in the villa before Casa Amor, his family don’t think there’s anything romantic between them at all. When Maya asked what they thought about Jasmine, Lorenzo’s family replied, “I think they’re just friends. They’re going to go out in London all the time. Best mates.”

They added, “She (Lorenzo’s sister) is his best friend and they’re very similar. Jasmine is going to join the group, I reckon.”

Instead, Lorenzo’s family said they’re completely behind his relationship with Julia. When asked how they feel about the couple, they said they’re “100 per cent Team Julia.”

So what would it actually take for Lorenzo to fall in love?

reason Lorenzo Love Island Jasmine never work

via ITV

His family admitted they’ve never really seen it happen before, but they think Julia is getting closer than anyone else has. His family explained, “He hasn’t found the right one yet. And I think Julia is the closest we’ve seen to him and he can’t run away.”

They added, “She’s trying to lock him down. They feed off each other, don’t they? So, they’re a good couple. I think they’re going to do well.”

His family also said, “I don’t think he’ll necessarily find love anytime soon, but I think they’re on the right track. And the more you leave it to be natural, the more he’s going to want it. He don’t like drama too much. But he likes giving it.”

His family laughed as they recalled an unseen moment where Julia jokingly told him, “Stop having your Celero. Go and do a few press-ups.”

They added, “He loves it. That’s what he loves. Tell him what to do.”

Well, there goes my Jorenzo dream. The affair is well and truly over!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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