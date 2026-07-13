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New details emerge about the day looksmaxxer Connor Murphy drowned; he ‘screamed’ about ‘dragons’

A woman captured video

Kieran Galpin | News
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The sudden death of looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy shocked his millions of subscribers, with police detailing how he attempted to evade capture by swimming in a lake.

Connor Murphy had been renting a property in Samut Prakan, Thailand, and selling supplements online on a digital nomad visa. He’d continued to post to his millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, but earlier this month, he tragically drowned after “sinking” into a lake.

It all happened on July 8, when police in Thailand responded to noise complaints from Connor’s neighbours. According to them, they could hear a man screaming inside the house. Upon arrival, the authorities found the influencer in an “agitated” state, which led him to flee from the police.

“When we arrived, he became agitated with the officers,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said. “And refused to let anyone approach him.”

More details have emerged about the moments before Connor Murphy’s death

Investigations in Thailand are still ongoing, including a toxicology report and autopsy that could point to what led to the horrible incident.

According to local media reports, people in the village watched the chaos unfold. One employee got video footage of Connor Murphy’s “agitated” behaviour, with them telling the Bangkok Post that the influencer had attempted to pay a driver 1,000 baht to take him somewhere.

He grew angrier when the driver refused, getting into an argument with a security guard, and then he went to another village resident’s car. That also didn’t work, at which point he allegedly rolled on the pavement whilst praying.

Connor Murphy only made a run for the lake when police arrived, with locals revealing that the waters are over 10 metres deep. At this point, he allegedly “screamed incoherently” and ranted about “dragons in the water.” He reportedly dove underneath the water to find said dragons, according to The Mirror US.

The looksmaxxer, who had been injecting gold to gain superpowers, reportedly swam in the lake before “sinking” and not coming back up. Divers searched 30 minutes for his body before finding it 20 metres from shore.

Police later discovered the rental trashed, with paint all over the walls. The investigation is ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Influencers News Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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