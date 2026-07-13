Bonnie Blue shares raw look at aftermath and cleanup of another shameless baby themed event

4 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has shared a no-holding-back look at her latest event, which much like her disgraceful baby shower, was themed around her pregnancy.

Not long after her “golden baby shower” Bonnie revealed she wasn’t going to end there, and was hosting a “milk me” event – which took place last week. She held the event at the same London mansion where her infamous 1,000 men in a day stunt was filmed.

Now, Bonnie Blue has shared that work carried on long after the doors closed at Lord Davenport’s residence in central London, as the clean-up was…intense. The event itself lasted around ten hours, and 154 men attended.

Now, Bonnie has said the aftermath proved almost as demanding, with the venue requiring an extensive clean up before everyone could finally head home. As well as clearing the building, she claimed hundreds of used condoms had to be disposed of and *spillages *cleaned throughout the property.

“The event lasted 10 hours,” she said. “This doesn’t include the cleaning up time which involved cleaning up 100s of condoms, cleaning up spilt fluids. But luckily I had a cuck cleaning up the majority of the spillages.”

The lengthy cleanup was just one of several behind the scenes moments Bonnie reflected on after the event, which once again drew huge crowds and saw organisers eventually begin turning people away to keep numbers under control.

She also shared what she described as one of the day’s more unusual moments, recalling one attendee whose behaviour left a lasting impression.

She sad: “One guy whilst I was being taken to Paris, got onto the floor, laid on his back with his mouth open, waiting to collect another guy’s load. After this I treated him to a chair in the corner of the room and let him watch and wait for cleanup duty like a good boy.” I feel unwell.

Bonnie also revealed one participant’s visit was over almost as soon as it had begun, joking that the encounter lasted only a matter of seconds. She shared: “My quickest video was 12 seconds long, I didn’t even have a chance to get it into my mouth before he finished.”

What a joyous image.

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