Bonnie Blue has unveiled her next ‘milk me’ stunt, and yes it’s horrifyingly baby-themed

She crossed the line months ago, but this is too much

3 hours ago

Hot off the back of her baby shower/golden shower event, Bonnie Blue has set her sights on yet another pregnancy-themed stunt.

I’m not going to broach the question of whether Bonnie Blue is actually pregnant; it’s hard to keep up at this point. She’s still made solid bank off it anyway, recently undertaking the time-honoured tradition of a baby shower with a Bonnie twist. Spoiler, people peed on her.

Unsurprisingly, the stunt generated a lot of backlash online, so Bonnie Blue has done what any reasonable person would do in her situation: A YouTube apology video.

Just kidding, she’s on to the next and considerably more evil event.

Bonnie Blue is returning to her ‘barely legal roots’

@vibenest_uk4 2 weeks until Bonnie Blue is at it again 👀 ♬ original sound – VibeNest_uk

Bonnie Blue is seemingly running out of ideas because she’s back on the “barely legal” train after dedicating most of her viral moments to being an objectively awful soon-to-be mother.

In a TikTok video this week, she shared that her next event would be on July 4 – but she missed an opportunity by not doing an American-themed July 4th event.

Instead, she explained: “To those who have an issue that I pleasure the barely legals, don’t worry, because those barely legals are going to become such big boys. So I’m going to let them milk me, and it is filled with so many vitamins that they’re going to be walking out of the room a guy.”

So great, we’ve evolved from making an x-rated baby shower to twisting acts of motherhood into morally bankrupt cashgrabs. Noted.

People were understandably horrified in the comments, as one person wrote: “You poor thing. My heart saddens that a lovely young lady feels this is fulfilling all your hopes and dreams. Take care of yourself.”

We don’t have any other details as of yet, only that it’ll be in London.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Bonnie Blue