The Tab
Bonnie Blue behind the scenes of baby shower event

Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

A whole team was involved

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Bonnie Blue has shared a TikTok video, going behind the scenes of her recent baby shower event. Earlier this month, she held her baby shower, but made it x-rated… of course. It was only men in attendance, and the shower was… golden.

112 attendees took part in the event, over the course of six hours. The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day. Then, chaos began.

The men and Bonnie played games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon. Then, it all turned hideous. Bonnie then had the men perform a variety of s*x acts, concluding with an x-rated “golden shower” that was filmed for her subscribers.

In a “spend the day with me” style video shared on TikTok, Bonnie has now shown how she prepped for the baby shower event – it’s the behind the scenes nobody really asked for. The video was taken the day before the big event.

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

“This is the room before the baby shower,” she began, and showed the empty room. “I’m going to completely transform this into the most perfect baby shower.”

She then showed all the work she and her team put in to prep the room before the men arrived. She treated everyone to a huge McDonald’s, as they pinned up balloons that read: “Congratulations”.

The games were then set up. These included diaper pong, and putting nappies on teddies while blindfolded. A sign with “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower” was decorated with a huge bunch of yellow and white balloons. Bonnie’s team, which looks as though it was around 5-10 people, then gave the games a dummy-run.

Then, they moved on to the main event. The room in which the actual golden shower would be taking place. The floor was covered in a large tarpaulin-style sheet (yuck), and a white curtain was put up. In the end, further videos have shown that a white bed was placed in the centre of the room, with lighting and cameras set up all around.

It ended with a big reveal. When you see these sorts of behind the scenes videos, you can really tell that this is all just a day at work for Bonnie.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Bonnie Blue baby shower

Bonnie Blue has a defiant and hideous message for anyone hating on her golden baby shower event

The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

Bonnie Blue shares sick logistics and graphic videos from ‘g*lden shower’ with over 100 men

Latest

Viral Turkey supporter Udi Neco’s real face, as he paints himself black at World Cup

Ellissa Bain

He’s catching everyone’s attention

Durham University top 100 in QS World Rankings 2027

May Thomson

Here’s where Durham placed…

Cate Blanchett to become a visiting professor at Oxford University

May Thomson

Cate called it ‘an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers’

In full: The frantic 911 calls that were made on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Hancock

Hayley Soen

Family members left the courtroom when they were played

‘Her brain is broken’: Doctors shared Taylor Parker’s full mental diagnosis in court

Ellissa Bain

‘Something is very wrong with her brain’

Here’s what to wear if you’re seeing Harry Styles perform in London this summer

Isabella Zbucki

Harry Styles all the time. Others, occasionally

Newcastle University academic’s Virginia Woolf film gets national cinema release

Ali Choudhary

The Toon meets Virginia Woolf (what a combo)

Bonnie Blue behind the scenes of baby shower event

Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

Hayley Soen

A whole team was involved

Oliver Tree mum speaks out

Oliver Tree’s mum speaks out publicly for the first time since his death in the helicopter crash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘We are so proud of you’

King’s College London student is youngest person honoured in King’s Birthday Honours 2026

Avery Cesaire

Michelle Agyemang received an MBE

A deep dive into Lorenzo from Love Island’s luxury men’s clothing brand selling £185 jeans

Ellissa Bain

There are only two items on sale right now

Bonnie Blue baby shower

Bonnie Blue has a defiant and hideous message for anyone hating on her golden baby shower event

Hayley Soen

She talks of loving to let strangers urinate on her

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities in QS world rankings 2027 – Southampton fell 24 spots

Esther Knowles

Queen’s Belfast rose 25 places to rank 174th globally – while Southampton fell 24 to 111th, the biggest drop of any Russell Group university this year

No one warned me the end of first year hits hard

Estella Sum-Campbell

I thought I’d be excited for summer… so why do I just feel sad?

Wade Griffin testified in the Taylor Parker court case, but Maternal Instinct completely cut it

Hayley Soen

Here are all the emotional details he shared

Love Island’s George was actually ‘kicked out’ the villa for using ‘offensive slur’

Ellissa Bain

Apparently he desperately tried to cover it up

King’s College London places in UK top 10 in QS World University Rankings 2027

Kari Yip

It was named in the top 2.5 per cent of universities in the world

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by facility spend – Edinburgh lowest at 23 per cent

Olivia Duggan

Oxford, which tops the overall university rankings, ranks 21st for facility spend, while Exeter leads all Russell Group universities at 57 per cent

students california beach died

‘Truly full of life’: Tributes to two students who died after being swept to sea in California

Maia Traverse

Harshita Nair and Mahial Sran were thought to have been napping when caught in a swell on Santa Cruz beach last week

The men from Bonnie Blue’s baby shower have been sharing content, here’s what they’re saying

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe they agreed to this