Bonnie Blue shows extensive prep and behind the scenes of her baby shower with 112 men

3 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has shared a TikTok video, going behind the scenes of her recent baby shower event. Earlier this month, she held her baby shower, but made it x-rated… of course. It was only men in attendance, and the shower was… golden.

112 attendees took part in the event, over the course of six hours. The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day. Then, chaos began.

The men and Bonnie played games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon. Then, it all turned hideous. Bonnie then had the men perform a variety of s*x acts, concluding with an x-rated “golden shower” that was filmed for her subscribers.

In a “spend the day with me” style video shared on TikTok, Bonnie has now shown how she prepped for the baby shower event – it’s the behind the scenes nobody really asked for. The video was taken the day before the big event.

“This is the room before the baby shower,” she began, and showed the empty room. “I’m going to completely transform this into the most perfect baby shower.”

She then showed all the work she and her team put in to prep the room before the men arrived. She treated everyone to a huge McDonald’s, as they pinned up balloons that read: “Congratulations”.

The games were then set up. These included diaper pong, and putting nappies on teddies while blindfolded. A sign with “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower” was decorated with a huge bunch of yellow and white balloons. Bonnie’s team, which looks as though it was around 5-10 people, then gave the games a dummy-run.

Then, they moved on to the main event. The room in which the actual golden shower would be taking place. The floor was covered in a large tarpaulin-style sheet (yuck), and a white curtain was put up. In the end, further videos have shown that a white bed was placed in the centre of the room, with lighting and cameras set up all around.

It ended with a big reveal. When you see these sorts of behind the scenes videos, you can really tell that this is all just a day at work for Bonnie.

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