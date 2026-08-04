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Julia on Love Island 2026

‘Never let anyone dim your light’: Love Island’s Julia posts heartfelt message amid split rumours

‘The end of our Love Island chapter’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Julia has shared her first post after winning Love Island 2026, and it comes at a very telling time for her. Right now, people are questioning if she and Lorenzo are still together, as he spent the weekend liking pictures of models on Instagram.

Yesterday, Julia and Lorenzo had a tense first interview together, appearing on This Morning. While they confirmed they are still “exclusively dating” things got awkward when Julia said they hadn’t met up since the show, and still hadn’t been on a first date. She pushed Lorenzo for a date, and he said things needed to “settle down” first.

However, if their Instagrams are anything to go by, it looks as though the pair enjoyed a dinner together after the interview, and Julia has shared a sweet message to her page.

She reflected on “what a summer” it has been for her, and sent a message to all women, to “never let anyone dim your light.”

Alongside a bunch of pictures from Love Island, Julia said in her post in full: “And just like that… what a summer. I walked into the villa not knowing what to expect, and I’m leaving with memories for a lifetime, incredible friendships, and endless gratitude for every single one of you.

“I hope this journey reminds every woman to back herself, speak up, and never let anyone dim her light. And if anyone ever tries to make you doubt yourself… well, you know what to tell them…

“To everyone who’s supported Lorenzo and me, thank you. We’re both incredibly grateful. Before this, neither of us were in the public eye – we’re learning as we go, navigating a completely new world, and doing our best. We’ll always be ourselves, we’ll continue taking things at our own pace, and we hope you’ll continue to grow with us. Thank you for your patience, your kindness, and for giving us a little grace while we find our feet.

“This may be the end of our Love Island chapter, but it feels like the beginning of something even bigger. Thank you for believing in me. I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

As if to poke fun at the recent drama, Lorenzo was in the comments. “Liked by Lorenzo Alessi,” he said. Ok, we see you!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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