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love island 2026 couples first outings fitzy lola jasmine kavan mica samraj

The Love Island 2026 couples’ very varied first outings together after the villa

Er, Kavan and Jas’s first date was at the doctor’s

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The Love Island 2026 couples are keeping busy now they’ve escaped the villa. Our fav Islanders are going on their first real-life dates and outings together… and they’ve made some rogue choices. One couple went to a medical appointment, while one went to beaches in Barbados. Well, as long as they’re happy!

Here are the very random first dates and outings that the Love Island 2026 couples have embarked on.

Kavan and Jasmine’s first date was a doctor’s appointment

Well, that’s one way to get to know each other better! Kavan and Jasmine detailed their unconventional date on the NewlyParents episode from 3rd August.

Kavan shared: “So, we got off the plane in the morning. Got straight in the taxi. We’d go straight to the doctor’s in central London. I had this abscess on my stomach. It was so funny. You can imagine me and Jasmine. I’m lying on the bed. The doctor is squeezing … Jas is sitting there watching me. I’m screaming, honestly.”

“We’re in this hospital half-asleep, still in our clothes from the night before,” Jasmine added. She theorised that the infection could have been from ingrown hair, that resulted from all the shaving, waxing and sweating that occurs in the Love Island villa. Ew.

Mica and Samraj jetted off on holiday

love island mica and samraj holiday

And they’re off again! (Image via @mica_harris/Instagram)

This couple picked a much more glamorous outing. Mica and Samraj spent two months sunning themselves in Mallorca, then within a week they packed their bags for a trip to Barbados.

Fitzy and Lola went off to the races

Beyond gossiping about Love Island on podcasts, Lola and Fitzy’s first big outing together seems to have been to Galway Races. Lola jokes on her Insta that the event was an upgrade from the Love Island “heart race challenge”, although she “did miss the Fitzy strip tease”.

Aidan attended Priya’s grandma’s birthday celebration

On Saturday 2nd August, Priya’s friends and family threw her a welcome home party. The event was also in celebration of Priya’s grandma’s birthday.

love island priya aidan out the villa

I’m obsessed with those cupcakes
(Image via @priyajaswal_)

Aidan went along with Priya, and seems to have dutifully danced about with all her relatives. Such wholesome scenes.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images credit: @samrajtoor/Instagram, @priyajaswal_/Instagram @fitzy.007/Instagram

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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