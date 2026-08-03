Love Island 2026 cast member reveals she’s rekindled with her ex just days after the final

6 hours ago

A Love Island 2026 cast member has revealed she is already back in touch with her ex, despite the show only having finished days ago. And we’re meant to believe Islanders have pure intentions?

Tina Rad was dumped from the show this year, and didn’t find a connection with anyone in the villa. There have been rumours she might be dating fellow dumped Islanders after the show, but that’s all been put to bed now. That’s because, in a TikTok, she’s said she’s been talking to her ex boyfriend again.

Speaking about her ex in the video, Tina explained what their relationship was like before. She described being “on and off” since the age of 13. She said: “We weren’t exclusive. He kept kissing people, doing all this stuff, telling me a different story and then I’m leaving the country every time crying because I’m so confused.

“I’m quitting my job, going travelling for three months…So basically in a nutshell heartbroken, all this stuff doing my thing and that night before I go to Thailand, I applied for Love Island because I knew he wanted to go on.”

Despite that heartbreak, Tina said she reached out to her ex following some personal news, and rekindled things after the show. “In a nutshell I came off Love Island. This is the juicy part and I’m crying because I found out something happened with my family and I rang him. He’s my comfort, [I] shouldn’t have done it,” she admitted.

“And I was like, are you getting with anyone, before I’m crying and he was like ‘yeah I am’ and I was like ‘oh my god I’m so sorry like I won’t contact you again’ because I’m not that type of girl. If you’re getting with someone you go get with her.” But it would seem her ex then informed Tina he wanted to give things a go with her instead.

I can’t lie it’s all a bit confusing from here, because Tina then seemed to say she’s not getting back with him, but then again said she is dating, and in touch with her ex still.

She said: “So I’m kicking off all the time which is so difficult because I’ve never fancied someone so much in my life and then he also can’t deal with the fact that I’ve just come off Love Island and everyone in my comments has been telling us to get with Tommy [Murphy, who was also dumped this year]. I’m back to dating people now but yeah I was really sad.”

So, Tina’s “never fancied someone so much” as her ex, but is also hearing people who say she should get with Tommy? Basically, she’s exploring her options, just like in the Love Island villa. Fair enough.

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