Yikes! Meet the gorgeous models Lorenzo has been liking photos of since he won Love Island

5 hours ago

Lorenzo, Lorenzo, Lorenzo. This weekend, our Love Island winner got himself in some very hot water, as people noticed he’d not been hanging out with Julia, but was instead liking photos of models on Instagram. Not really the best look.

He bagged the £50k prize with Julia just one single week ago, but already people are demanding he pay his share back, and wondering if he and Julia have ended things.

Lorenzo liked photos from a string of models, as his fingers were busy tap tapping away on Instagram all weekend. So, who was he engaging with? Let’s get to know the girlies.

Lene Voigt

Model Lene shared a photo of herself in London, which Lorenzo was quick to like. Yes, I’ve checked, and the like is still there. “Honey I’m home,” she captioned the picture.

Lene is currently based in London, but is an international model, signed to multiple agencies all across the world. She currently has 83.7k followers on Instagram. She very often does swimwear shoots, and has recently done campaigns in Paris and Cape Town.

Bella Salerno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Salerno (@bellasalerrno)

Lorenzo also took a liking to a photo of Australian influencer and model, Bella Salerno. Bella is also known for appearing in Made in Chelsea spin-off, Made in Bondi. She has 165k on Instagram, and Lorenzo liked one of her bikini pics. You guessed it, the like is very much still there.

Mary HS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary (@maryy.hs)

Lorenzo also liked a bikini picture from a London-based model named Mary. She has over 200k followers on Instagram, and has recently worked with brands such as White Fox and House of CB. Mary often works with fitness clothing brands, fashion brands and has modelled for PLT.

It looks as though Lorenzo has since unliked this one, and Mary is the only of the three girls that he doesn’t follow. Lorenzo *does* follow both Lene and Bella.

Oh dear!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.