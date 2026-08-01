The harrowing details that weren’t shown in Netflix’s The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare

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Netflix has just released its three-part docuseries, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, which tells the story of four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with the murders, with the documentary following how law enforcement investigated the crimes. Kohbereger ultimately took a guilty plea deal and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus ten years for a burglary charge.

However, it recently came out that Kohberger is seeking to overturn his guilty plea, and to overturn his conviction. He told the New York Times: “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant misinformation, must be withdrawn.”

With new developments in the case, here are some disturbing details which weren’t included in The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare.

Bryan Kohberger’s professor warned co-workers about his ‘sexist’ and ‘creepy’ behaviour

During Kohberger’s time while attending a criminal justice programme, he gained a reputation for being “sexist” and “creepy” from students and faculty members.

According to reports viewed by the Associated Press, a Washington State University faculty member told co-workers that, if he were to ever become a professor, he would likely abuse his future students.

She said: “Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a PhD, that’s the guy that in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear he is harassing, talking, and sexually abusing… his students at wherever university.”

Not only this, but the faculty member even warned colleagues about Kohberger’s behaviour, encouraging them to remove him from the criminology programme, as he was “smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a PhD.”

The school also received nine individual complaints from faculty, staff, and students about his alleged “rude and belittling behaviour towards women,” calling out his “creepy” and “sexist” character months before the murders.

Bryan Kohberger was accused of stalking two other women

During his time at Washington State University, two women, who also attended WSU, told the Idaho State Police that they had suspected Kohberger had been stalking them for months before the four murders took place.

The first woman, who worked in a WSU bookshop, said he has looked up information about the woman, as well as asking for her by name, even though she revealed she was “certain she never told Kohberger her name, and she doesn’t wear a name tag.”

She also suspected he knew what hours the woman worked, and “made remarks about her hours.”

On another occasion, in August or September 2022, it was reported: “[S]he was home alone one night, changing in her room, and someone knocked on her window.

“Another time, after she had started working she heard someone moving around on her porch at approximately 7:00 in the evening.”

A second woman, who was an undergraduate who worked in the WSU criminology department, said he had made numerous advances, despite her telling him she was a lesbian.

She revealed how Kohberger sought her out at her place of work “almost daily,” and that other people told her “she was not the first person to have problems with Kohberger.”

Kaylee Goncalves’ dog was acting strange in the weeks before the murder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murphy (@murphy_goncalves)

Kaylee’s dog, called Murphy, who she adopted with her ex-boyfriend Jack DuCoeur, had developed a habit of running off into the wooded area outside the back of the house multiple times and did not come back when called.

A friend who lived close to Kaylee said: “[Redacted] stated they called Murphy numerous times before he would come back.”

Rumours have since speculated that Kohberger was trying to gain Murphy’s trust before the murders, but it has never been confirmed if they had any interaction ahead of them taking place.

Bryan Kohberger talked about the murders with a neighbour a few days after they happened

In a 2023 interview, a neighbour of Kohberger said he had brought the murders up in conversation just a few days after the murders took place.

They said: “He brought it [the murders] up in conversation”, “[he] asked if I heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘yeah seems like they have no leads.

“Seems like it was a crime of passion.”

They added: “At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn’t much details out.”

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix