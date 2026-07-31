Love Island 2026 couple are already moving in together, just four days after the final

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There’s moving fast – and then there’s really moving fast – because tell me one of the Love Island couples from this year is already moving in together?

They might not have won the show, or even made it to the final, but everyone is just obsessed with the Love Island pairing of Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock.

Earlier in the show, the Islanders decided to dump Finley in a beyond brutal moment for Ellie. She ultimately decided to follow him out of the villa, and though it was difficult to watch, she was content with her decision.

“I wanted to find someone and I found it. There was no point in me staying until the end just to be a placeholder, it didn’t sit right with me,” she said. “Nothing in my gut told me I needed to stay. I knew full well in my gut, my heart and my head that leaving was the only and the best option for me, so that’s what I did.”

She said seeing Finley dumped by their peers was “hard”, explaining: “Then, when we got told about the second dumping and that we had to choose, I already kind of knew in my gut that it wasn’t going to go the way I was hoping, which was for me and Finley to stay there and continue to grow. There were no ifs, buts or maybes, or what ifs, or how could this play out.”

Well, it seems to have worked out for them.

Finley and Ellie are going to be living with each other after Love Island

As we know, Finley is based in London and Ellie in Scotland, so making a relationship work is bound to be difficult. It’s a seven-hour drive in total, and that’s just one way.

So, what to do when distance becomes an issue in a relationship? Move closer, of course.

“We touched on this early on,” Finley said on Joe Baggs’ Not My Bagg podcast. “We had a discussion, it’s pointless getting to know someone for however many weeks we did if you’re not going to come to an agreement on where you to. So, we made an agreement and… she’s coming to London.”

“I’m moving first to London. I don’t know exactly when, but that is the case,” Ellie added.

It seems to be early days in terms of moving, but watch this space. Good thing are happening for Ellie and Finley.

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Featured image credit: ITV