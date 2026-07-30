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Jared Leto’s gross on set behaviour with used condoms resurfaces after assault allegations

His co-stars spoke out at the time

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In a new explosive BBC documentary, four women accused Hollywood actor Jared Leto of sexual assault. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

The doc, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, saw one woman accuse the actor of sexually assaulting her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another woman claimed he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. The third woman said she was 17 when she had s*x with him, which would be classed as statutory rape, and the fourth said she was repeatedly groomed by him during explicit s*xual phone calls when she was 16. The shocking allegations emerged after the BBC spoke to 10 women, with Jared Leto’s co-workers and colleagues also sharing insight into his “dark secret.”

Speaking to Film Shrine, a rep for the Tron: Ares actor said: “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

As is the case with these major allegations, the claims have given way to a breadth of resurfaced behaviour.

People are once again talking about Jared Leto as the Joker

Credit: DC

Credit: DC

In 2016, Jared Leto undertook the role of the Joker in the highly divisive DC film, Suicide Squad. He used his infamous method acting techniques to slip into the role, something he freely admitted during the press tour.

Back then, the actor gifted his “everybody” on the set sex toys and used condoms.

“I know it’s a family show, but we can educate people, at least they were used,” he said in an interview with E! News. “I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, spontaneity.”

Method acting is highly controversial in the acting world, and it sees actors really embody their roles by adopting the personality, traits, and behaviours of the characters they’re playing. Heath Ledger undoubtedly popularised the method when he played the Joker in The Dark Knight, but it’s since morphed into something rather toxic.

Credit: DC

“And to really break down any walls that may be there. I mean, the Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries,” Jared Leto added.

At the time, his co-stars reacted with mixed feelings about the gross presents.

“I mean by that point, I kind of felt like I knew the joker a bit, so I — it wasn’t as alarming,” Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, said. “But there were many instances where I didn’t know what to expect with Jared.”

Will Smith added: “He really set the tone [for the character]. He wasn’t playing with it. He was dead serious, as an actor he was going in …100 per cent. And he really jarred the rest of us.”

Back then, fans of DC comics also questioned why the presents were necassary. The Joker isn’t exactly known for sending used condoms to Batman.

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Featured image credit: DC/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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