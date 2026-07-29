The Tab
Descendants Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker drama

Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

Anna Williamson | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In a post-Don’t Worry Darling-gate world, we are truly living in the age of media training. Every new film press tour seems to follow the same script, with co-stars insisting they’re “best friends,” gushing about their WhatsApp group chats and shutting down even the slightest hint of drama.

But it seems the tide might finally be turning.

The young Disney stars leading the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland film have brought back the messy energy of the network’s golden era, and the internet can’t get enough. People are now convinced there’s major tension between co-stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, and everyone wants to know the truth behind the dirty looks and awkward interview moments.

The shady interview that got everyone talking

One particularly interview clip has exploded across X and TikTok, with viewers claiming that the co-stars look visibly uncomfortable throughout.

When asked about what the film has taught her about friendship, Malia replied that it had shown her “a lot about loyalty and trust.” As she spoke, Kylie appeared to roll her eyes, and fans are convinced the moment wasn’t accidental.

The clip has now racked up millions of views, with commenters saying that the two “clearly can’t stand each other,” and that the beef is “so giving old Disney channel!”

The interviewer didn’t exactly hold back, either. At one point, she even asked the pair even went on to ask the pair about “holding friends accountable” and “checking them when they need it.”

Kylie simply replied, “Real,” while Malia stared silently down the camera, prompting one X user to write: The interviewer knows what she’s doing.” Honestly, icon behaviour.

So what actually went down?

It seems that the drama between the pair dates back to the Descendants/Zombies tour last summer, when Kylie was dating co-star Malachi Barton. The couple eventually split, but not long after Malachi was spotted at a Christmas market with Malia – then one of Kylie’s besties.

The situation has become even more cringe as the besties-turned-rivals are now having to promote their new movie together. And what’s more, the movie is all about the power of female friendship. How… topical!

To be fair, Disney does have a long history of off-screen relationship drama. From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s beef over Nick Jonas, to the more recent Joshua Bassett debacle that inspired a number of hits from Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, the network’s stars have certainly earned a reputation for messy love triangles.

Kylie actually addressed the situation in an interview with Galore, saying that the writing process for her new album “dug into my personal life and didn’t shy away from the messy parts, even my very public love triangle.

“That particular situation unravelled while in the midst of writing so naturally there will be songs that reflect the hurt and betrayal.”

Maybe we can expect a Driver’s Licence part 2, then?

Featured image via Instagram @maliabakermsb @kyliecantrall

 For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.  

More on: Celebrity Disney Channel TV
Anna Williamson | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

honorary graduates 2026 uni celebrity

Hats off: All the 2026 celebrity grads with honorary degrees from UK unis

i kissed a girl dannii minogue

‘She’s expensive’: Why viewers think Amy Spalding should’ve replaced Dannii on I Kissed a Girl

Yung Filly admits to biting a woman ‘numerous times’ as he testifies in r*pe trial

Latest
Descendants Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker drama

Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Anna Williamson

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

I found The Odyssey’s ‘caked-up’ naked dead guy, and he’s revealed whether a prosthetic was used

Kieran Galpin

‘The Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes’

Newcastle universities selected for new defence alliance

Samuel Illis

Newcastle and Northumbria form alliance with 33 other top UK universities

Jasmine brutally follows every single Love Island 2026 cast member apart from one

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Hayley Soen

‘He was funny and charming’

Lancaster student societies sign petition against university joining defence alliance

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster University is among 35 higher education institutions to join the Defence Universities Alliance

Fml, this gym bro with a ‘huge cucumba’ is using his literal grandma to market his OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Granny better be getting some coin

Belle Hassan with a guy on TikTok

That young guy Belle from Love Island hangs out with on TikTok? He’s a huge OnlyFans star

Hayley Soen

I needed answers, but I didn’t think they’d be this

Exact details of Priya’s job selling eye drops are finally uncovered after Love Island drama

Ellissa Bain

We even have footage of her in action

Love Island 2026

Oh no, this is the first couple who are going to split after Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘It was a means to an end, not a romantic match’

Sadistic handwritten notes Dexter-obsessed serial killer wrote have been revealed in court

Kieran Galpin

James Desborough dismembered men in Cornwall in 2025

‘We should’ve done better’: Emilie Kiser responds after son seen on boat without life jacket

Ellissa Bain

She said they will ‘still makes mistakes’

Jack Keating on Love Island

So, Jack Keating just hinted he’s dating someone new – and she’s another Islander!

Hayley Soen

Wild from him

Why Doxbridge is an actual thing: And yes, it is here to stay

Kashish Fatima

Consider this a survival guide for the “Oxbridge reject” phase of grief

The actual reason Ian specifically targeted his ex, which wasn’t explained in A Toxic Love Story

Kieran Galpin

Ian carried out his plan whilst Michelle was in jail

The Love Island 2026 voting stats are here and prove Julia and Lorenzo truly won our hearts

Hayley Soen

The real battle was between second and third

Sara Gilson ex speaks out paedophile husband killed

Influencer’s ex ‘begged’ her for years to leave husband she accused of paedophilia who killed her

Suchismita Ghosh

She and her ex had two children together

honorary graduates 2026 uni celebrity

Hats off: All the 2026 celebrity grads with honorary degrees from UK unis

May Thomson

From TV stars to ex-prime ministers, here are six of the most famous honorary grads

Jasmine during the Love Island 2026 final

I was at the Love Island 2026 final, here’s the sneaky thing Jasmine was doing during ad breaks

Hayley Soen

Oh this is telling

This man was at the Love Island final, and he’s got piping hot tea about the beef that went down

Kieran Galpin

Jasmine vs Julia is now settled once and for all