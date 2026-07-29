Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

1 hour ago

In a post-Don’t Worry Darling-gate world, we are truly living in the age of media training. Every new film press tour seems to follow the same script, with co-stars insisting they’re “best friends,” gushing about their WhatsApp group chats and shutting down even the slightest hint of drama.

But it seems the tide might finally be turning.

The young Disney stars leading the new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland film have brought back the messy energy of the network’s golden era, and the internet can’t get enough. People are now convinced there’s major tension between co-stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, and everyone wants to know the truth behind the dirty looks and awkward interview moments.

The shady interview that got everyone talking

guys I really think she was fighting those tears..listening to malia talking about friendship, loyalty, truth, honesty…she is hurt, it’s breaking my heart pic.twitter.com/Df3iVbmGia — 𝄞 ๋࣭ ⭑♫ blink_ie | ρrᥱttყ sᥲd (@_blink_ie_) July 16, 2026

One particularly interview clip has exploded across X and TikTok, with viewers claiming that the co-stars look visibly uncomfortable throughout.

When asked about what the film has taught her about friendship, Malia replied that it had shown her “a lot about loyalty and trust.” As she spoke, Kylie appeared to roll her eyes, and fans are convinced the moment wasn’t accidental.

The clip has now racked up millions of views, with commenters saying that the two “clearly can’t stand each other,” and that the beef is “so giving old Disney channel!”

The interviewer didn’t exactly hold back, either. At one point, she even asked the pair even went on to ask the pair about “holding friends accountable” and “checking them when they need it.”

Kylie simply replied, “Real,” while Malia stared silently down the camera, prompting one X user to write: The interviewer knows what she’s doing.” Honestly, icon behaviour.

So what actually went down?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹 (@kyliecantrall)

It seems that the drama between the pair dates back to the Descendants/Zombies tour last summer, when Kylie was dating co-star Malachi Barton. The couple eventually split, but not long after Malachi was spotted at a Christmas market with Malia – then one of Kylie’s besties.

The situation has become even more cringe as the besties-turned-rivals are now having to promote their new movie together. And what’s more, the movie is all about the power of female friendship. How… topical!

To be fair, Disney does have a long history of off-screen relationship drama. From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s beef over Nick Jonas, to the more recent Joshua Bassett debacle that inspired a number of hits from Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, the network’s stars have certainly earned a reputation for messy love triangles.

Kylie actually addressed the situation in an interview with Galore, saying that the writing process for her new album “dug into my personal life and didn’t shy away from the messy parts, even my very public love triangle.

“That particular situation unravelled while in the midst of writing so naturally there will be songs that reflect the hurt and betrayal.”

Maybe we can expect a Driver’s Licence part 2, then?

Featured image via Instagram @maliabakermsb @kyliecantrall

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.