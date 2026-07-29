‘We should’ve done better’: Emilie Kiser responds after son seen on boat without life jacket

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Influencer Emilie Kiser has responded to backlash after her young son was seen without a life jacket during a boat trip in Spain last month.

She was on holiday in June with fellow influencer Madi Curtis, who shared a snippet of the boat trip online. In the background of her now-deleted video, you can see 16-month-old Theodore sitting on his father Brady’s lap near the edge of the boat in a blue hat, with no life jacket on. Their three-year-old son Trigg passed away after drowning in their garden pool in May 2025.

Following weeks of criticism, Kiser has now shared an apology statement on Instagram, writing: “Our child should have been in his life jacket for the entirety of that boat ride, not even for the few moments that he was out of it. We are painfully aware that in a matter of seconds, your entire life can change, and we should have done better.

“We recognise and appreciate the genuine care that people have for our children. There has also been a deep level of anger and hurt directed toward our family, and we understand the basis of those feelings as well. It comes from the belief that Trigg should still be here, and we share that same belief more than can be expressed.”

She continued: “He was only three years old, and should have lived a lifetime more. That reality lives with us every moment of every single day. We will continue to do better, advocate for better and as hard as we try to avoid them, still make mistakes. We can only promise that we will never stop learning from them and continue loving our children with everything we have.”

Trigg walked outside alone and fell into the pool at their Arizona home while being watched by his father last year. Brady was looking after their newborn inside at the time, and CCTV footage showed the toddler was unsupervised for nine minutes. He was in the water for seven of those minutes.

Emilie recently announced that she is expecting a baby after losing their son, and spoke out about battling “mixed emotions” as they navigate the pregnancy,

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Featured image credit: Emilie Kiser/Instagram