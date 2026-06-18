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‘Where did I go wrong?’: Emilie Kiser recalls chilling phone after her son fell in pool

‘Our whole world fell apart’

Ellissa Bain | News
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Emilie Kiser has recalled the devastating phone call she got from her husband Brady when she found out their three-year-old son drowned in their garden pool last year.

The influencer has opened up about the heartbreaking accident in her first public interview this week, on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

Three-year-old Trigg went outside alone and fell into the swimming pool in May 2025 while being watched by his dad, Brady. CCTV footage showed he was unsupervised for nine minutes in total, and he was in the water for seven of those minutes.

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A post shared by EMILIE KISER (@emiliekiser)

Kiser was out with friends at the time. Recalling the horrifying moment, she said: “I was five weeks postpartum, and I went out to dinner for a little girls’ night out. Maybe 10 minutes after I arrived, I got a phone call from my husband that our son, Trigg, had fallen in the pool and that he wasn’t breathing.

“I could hear the pain and just confusion in his voice. I knew immediately, before he even said anything, that something was wrong. So I rushed to the hospital to be by my son’s side, and our life just completely changed that day. And he passed away about a week later. Our whole world fell apart.”

She said her body instantly went into “fight or flight mode” and ever since that moment, she’s been taking life “minute by minute, hour by hour”.

“The only thing that was going through my mind was just that I wanted [Trigg] to be okay, that I wanted my old life back, that I wanted him to have his life back. I mean, it’s what he deserves. You can’t even describe that feeling of when your child passes away from a preventable accident, a preventable tragedy,” Kiser continued.

“All that’s going through your mind is, ‘Where did I go wrong? Where did we go wrong? How did this happen? Why did this happen? Heinsight is playing in your head 24/7, and it’s terrible.”

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‘Where did I go wrong?’: Emilie Kiser recalls chilling phone call after son fell in pool

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Ellissa Bain | News
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