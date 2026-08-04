Ariana Grande speaks out for first time, reveals real reason for ‘break’ after health concerns

‘I just want to be very, very clear’

2 hours ago

After mass “scrutiny” peaked with criticism over her Petal music video, Ariana Grande’s team announced that she is taking a “break” from the public eye.

For months now, the conversation online has been about Ariana Grande’s health; not just worry, but debate surrounding the difference between genuine concern and harsh scrutiny.

It all culminated in the decision to take a step back, with her rep confirming: “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

Though Ariana herself has been largely silent on the matter, she spoke directly to fans at a concert earlier this week.

Ariana Grande shared the real reason for the break

On Monday, Ariana Grande performed the first of her three shows at Chicago’s United Center. There, she wanted to “clear the air” about a few things.

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion, so I wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much,” she told concert-goers, according to Rolling Stone.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It was something that I have decided. A plan that I had quietly made a long time ago. It was a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.”

She continued: “I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the far opposite. This is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time.

“Boundaries need to be set, human beings can need a break sometimes and also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”

She argued that, amid the conversation online, “nothing” can “distort my reality” or make her doubt the “love that we share.”

“This is what I will always take with me and carry with me, because the rest of that shit is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. And I wanted you to hear that from me,” she added, describing the tour as the most “healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

It’s unclear how long the break will last, but she has cancelled some later projects.

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