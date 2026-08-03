From album hints to torrential rain: Here are the most iconic moments of Lollapalooza 2026

I’ll never get tired of Charli and Lorde working it out on the remix

1 hour ago

Last year, the iconic Lollapalooza festival in Chicago brought us star-studded headliners of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, KORN, and Tyler the Creator. It also delivered iconic moments, such as TWICE making Lollapalooza history as its first K-pop headliner.

It was hard to imagine how 2026’s performers might beat that , but they’ve certainly made their own history. So here’s a round up of the most iconic (or unhinged) moments.

Tate McRae submerged herself in liquid gold

Sunday’s headliner, Tate McRae, quickly brought the energy back to a crowd that had been dancing for almost 10 hours. The singer simultaneously served vocals and mind-blowing dance moves throughout her set, and delivered the surprise of the night.

Midway through performing her hit, Sports Car, Tate McRae lay down in a pool of liquid gold, before crawling across the stage to strike her iconic pose. Fans are now speculating it might be the cover of her next album. Could Tate be any more iconic?

Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t on the lineup, but still made an appearance

It would be easier to recap which iconic 90s bands don’t love Olivia Rodrigo, rather than list the ones who do. Olivia already fosters a close friendship with her idol, Robert Smith from The Cure, and has performed with No Doubt, Natalie Imbruglia, and Alanis Morisette.

During their headline set on Friday, The Smashing Pumpkins brought out Olivia to sing Thirty-Three. Olivia sported one of her iconic babydoll dresses and watched in adoration as Billy Corgan accompanied her on guitar.

It was a duo we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t live without. And now Olivia can add another legendary 90s act to her repertoire.

girl, so confusing was revived

It’s been two years since Lorde and Charli XCX broke the internet when they worked it out on the remix. We’re still not over it, and neither are they.

Rumours began swirling that the pair might perform together again when it was announced they would both headline Lollapalooza on separate dates, and we luckily weren’t wrong. Midway through her headline set, fans went wild when Lorde brought Charli out to perform girl, so confusing.

After the wild performance, Charli XCX posted on Instagram, saying: “The more we do this the more special it feels <3” “love you ella, congrats on headlining and ty for bringing me out!!!!” Lorde also supported Charli, commenting “Take care of it tn” and “U the f-kin one” ahead of Charli’s headline set.

Sombr and 5SOS worked it out on the remix… maybe?

In a crossover no one saw coming, Sombr brought out 5 Seconds of Summer midway through his set to perform She Looks So Perfect. Girls who grew up running 5SOS Tumblr accounts, how are we feeling?

Some fans claimed that this squashed speculation that there’s beef between the artists. Rumours have been circling since 2024, when Luke Hemmings cancelled the American leg of his US solo tour, which Sombr was set to headline. People believed Sombr later threw shade during a solo show at 5SOS’s lead singer, yet there was no confirmation of beef from either party.

Despite his appearance at Sombr’s Lollapalooza set, the internet isn’t entirely convinced the feud is over. Post-performance, the band commented in an interview that “the beef is so squashed,” calling Sombr “a sweetheart.”

However, fans noticed that Luke Hemmings remained silent throughout this conversation, and was the only band member not to post pictures with Sombr following their appearance onstage.

Is the beef squashed? We’ll just have to wait for Sombr to go on another TikTok live to find out. I enjoyed their set anyway!

Another fan crushed the Lush Life dance with Zara Larsson

We’ve all seen Zara Larsson’s iconic Lush Life dance and practiced it in our bedrooms, but few of us have the bravery to perform it onstage alongside her. However, this wasn’t the case for TikTok user @Ilondeezy, who brought energy and whimsy to the already iconic dance.

Commenters in the crowd watching revealed they “teared up like a proud mom” and shared their pictures of his performance. Who can bring the people together like Zara Larsson?

I think I’m gonna die in this… field

Earlier dreamy rainy sets turned into a torrential downpour by the evening of Lollapalooza, as videos were released throughout the day of the festival’s muddy nightmares.

During Charli XCX’s headline performance, some fans embraced the messiness of their surroundings, matching the vibe of Charli’s set and BRAT persona. Iconic dances were performed and ponchos were donned, showing Charli’s fans are truly ride or die for her.

However, some fans weren’t able to make it to the set, due to being *literally* stuck in the mud. Someone go and tap them out, please!

Totally happy for all our American friends who were at Lollapalooza, and not at all jealous over here in England.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock and Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock