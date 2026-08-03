Students campaign against the University of Manchester joining defence alliance

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Student societies have rallied against the University of Manchester joining the newly formed Defence Universities Alliance, in petitions and protest to oppose the decision.

Earlier this month, the University of Manchester hosted the launch of a new partnership between UK higher education institutions and the Ministry of Defence, formed by 35 founding members.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, announced the alliance at the launch event held in Manchester, with desires to strengthen research into the sector.

Students at the university occupied the entrances and doorway of the building during the launch event, in protest of the “secret” launch.

Tom, a first year social sciences student, who climbed on the roof, told The Manchester Tab: “I climbed onto the roof because it is disgraceful that our university is making itself complicit in the drive towards war and the destruction of Palestine. The DUA is a threat to the autonomy of our university and this attempt to militarise ever wider sections of society must be stopped.”

The DUA is planned to enhance connections between academia and the armed forces, meaning opportunities for universities to access government funding.

Government press releases said that students are set to “gain greater access to exciting defence careers”, with ambitions to support skilled graduates into careers including cyber security, robotics, AI, aerospace engineering and advanced manufacturing.

A statement issued by students at the university condemned “attempt[s] to transform our universities into academic army bases.”

It argued the DUA is part of a “wider goal to militarise the whole of society,” claiming “it is no coincidence that this alliance is being launched while the manufactured financial crisis in higher education is reaching boiling point.”

Of the 28 signatories, nine are student groups in Manchester.

A member of UoM Staff for Palestine and UOM UCU (Universities and College Union) told The Manchester Tab: “The DUA is a shocking escalation in the militarism of education. Not only does this inititative threaten academic freedom, it forces academics to be complicit in war crimes. There has been no consultation with staff or students.”

The statement cited campuses as “key sites of resistance to US-British imperialism and Zionism,” alleging that the DUA is an attempt to “shut down dissent and resistance within Britain and on our campuses.”

Speaking to The Manchester Tab, action group University of Manchester for Palestine (uom4pal) explained that promoting careers in military and arms industries ignores long standing student union policy. The policy outlines that such careers should not be advertised or endorsed by the institution.

At the launch event, Luke Pollard said: “As we prepare for warfighting readiness, working with universities, students and innovators boosts skills and helps keep our country safe.”

The £182 million package is set to “create opportunities for students, apprentices and young people, making sure our historic £298 billion defence investment is an engine for growth across the UK, and building on the more than 272,000 industry jobs supported by MOD spending.”

The University of Manchester has previously established research relationships with defence, security and aerospace company BAE Systems.

In 2025, the university recieved £829,000 from the company.

A university spokesperson said: “The UK’s top universities have always played an important role in helping society respond to the challenges it faces. Today, that means working closely with government and industry to strengthen national security, develop new ideas and technologies, and deliver the skills needed in related industries.

“The Defence Universities Alliance will deliver a more strategic approach to the contribution higher education makes. By working more closely together, we will better align with government and industry and create more opportunities for researchers and students, for the benefit of our region and the UK as a whole.”

The Israeli Embassy has been contacted for comment