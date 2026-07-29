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Lancaster student societies sign petition against university joining defence alliance

Lancaster University is among 35 higher education institutions to join the Defence Universities Alliance

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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Lancaster student societies have signed a petition criticising the university’s decision to join the Defence Universities Alliance (DUA) as a founding member.

The Defence Universities Alliance is a strategic UK government network, connecting UK universities with the armed forces to promote defence research and boost industrial collaboration.

Lancaster University is among 35 UK universities to have joined the alliance, including north Lancashire counterparts, University of Cumbria and University of Lancashire.

Lancaster University Solidarity Network, a student-led activist group, has launched a petition, demanding transparency, representation, accountability and continuity of democratic practice from Lancaster University, and for the university to be removed from the DUA.

Other Lancaster groups that have signed the petition include Lancaster University Climate Action Society, Greater Left Forum Lancaster and Lancaster University Feminist Society.

One member of this student organisation said: “For a university that talks so much about sustainability and listening to its students, we have to ask: is this really the right direction to be taking?

“Over the last few years, students have voted in favour of campaigns like Fossil Free Careers and have consistently called for stronger commitments to ethical careers and sustainability.

“Joining the DUA appears to go against the values that many students have already said they want the university to uphold. This petition isn’t just about the DUA. It’s about ensuring students have a genuine voice in major decisions that shape the future of our university.”

Students have also raised concerns over the environmental impact of this increased militarisation, saying that “militaries are known polluters and emitters” and that “war and conflict causes environmental destruction on unprecedented scales.”

Lancaster University Solidarity Network referenced the “risk of irreversible damage to natural ecosystems in Gaza due to the unfolding genocide and carbon emissions in the two months following 7th October 2023,” with this exceeding the “annual emissions of over 20 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations”.

The group argued the university cannot be “striving to net zero, while funnelling students into research and work towards an entity that cannot be held accountable for its emissions”.

The Defence Universities Alliance is part of a £182 million investment in building defence-related skills and expanding opportunities across the UK.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard MP announced the alliance at the University of Manchester earlier this month, where founding members were chosen from almost 100 institutions that had applied.

The alliance aims to bring together academia and the Armed Forces to boost defence industry skills and support research into new defence technologies. The initiative also intends to create more graduate prospects for university students preparing to work in fields such as cyber security, AI, robotics aerospace engineering and advanced manufacturing.

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “Lancaster is one of 35 universities recognised by the MoD for its capability to improve national security and UK resilience.

“Our strengths lie in cyber and protection science and we are confident that our research can be mobilised in an ethical and trusted way for public benefit.

“This includes keeping the UK safe and resilient, and offering future training and opportunities to students.

“We are fully committed to our energy targets for the campus and we generated 100% of our own electricity for the first time this spring through our investments in a new solar farm.”

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The Israeli Embassy has been contacted for comment.

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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