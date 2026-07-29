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Jasmine brutally follows every single Love Island 2026 cast member apart from one

Savage!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The Love Island 2026 cast have finally got their phones back, and Jasmine went straight on Instagram to follow her fellow Islanders… apart from one.

Yep, the 27-year-old has personally followed every single cast member except one in a seriously brutal move which shows there’s major beef. Can you guess who it is? Julia!

A quick look at her public following list shows she’s following Kavan, Aidan, Priya, Mica, Samraj, Yasmin, Tommy and even Lorenzo. That means she’s following every single Islander apart from Julia. Savage! We’re not including all the Casa Amor people and dumped Islanders she hardly got to know here, because they don’t count.

Credit: Instagram

Some think it’s really mean and uncalled for, with one person writing on Twitter: “Such a bitter woman. She defo thought she would win… what a mean thing to do.” Another said: “Jasmines gotten out of the villa, and followed everyone except Julia INCLUDING Lorenzo. So weird, man get out of my face.”

However, others think it’s pretty valid after Julia’s behaviour in the villa. “Why would she follow someone who called her a b**ch? You lot are obsessed with everything she does,” someone else said. Another agreed: “Why would she follow her..? Julia pulled her to say that she doesn’t trust her and wouldn’t be her friend.”

Credit: Instagram

A third person added: “Are you alright? Girl called her a b**ch, said she isn’t trustworthy, why on earth would Jasmine follow her? And Lorenzo and Jasmine were so close, how is not following him even an option? Stop obsessing over Jasmine.”

They have a point. Why would you follow someone you’re not friends with? It’s not mandatory to follow every single Islander from your series. But it still feels like a pretty brutal statement, especially when Julia is the only one she didn’t follow.

There’s clearly some serious beef between them because people noticed that Jasmine purposely didn’t hug Julia when she was crowned as the winner either, turning her back and making a beeline straight for Lorenzo instead. She’s made her feelings very clear.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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