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Exact details of Priya’s job selling eye drops are finally uncovered after Love Island drama

We even have footage of her in action

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Love Island has finished, and people have finally uncovered exactly what Priya does for a job after that whole National Rail drama.

It was one of the biggest dramas of the series, when Priya called out Elicia for working on the trains. “Elicia, you work for the National Rail, why are you f***ing sitting in After Sun?” she said. Kavan told her  “There’s nothing wrong with working for National Rail, alright?” and she hit back: “But just go back there and save your breath.”

Priya was majorly called out for job-shaming, and she apologsied during the live final before making a little jab at herself in return, saying: “I mean, I sell eye drops for a living.” But what does she actually do?

Well, we now know that she’s a rep for a British eye drop company called Hycosan. Basically, her role as a business development manager involves visiting various opticians across the country and selling the eye drops, as well as training the staff with everything they need to know about the products.

Credit: @specsaversmedway/TikTok

She often visits Specsavers stores, and the glasses brand shared a clip on TikTok of her speaking to staff at one of the Medway, Kent branches.

“No way Priya sells Hycosan!” someone commented. Another said: “Omg I knew I recognised her! She came to my store as a rep!” Someone else added: “Not Priya being a Hycosan rep! Slay tbh women in optics.” So, now we know!

@specsaversmedway

📝 🧠 💚 #optics #audiology #training

♬ Best Is Yet To Come – MC4D & KONG.

Apologising directly to Elicia at the live final, Priya said: “I do want to apologise about the National Rail comment. It was obviously not meant to be a job-shaming comment, and at the end of the day, I was telling you to go back to your job because—go back to your day job, basically, and kind of keep my name out of your mouth. That was where I was coming from.

“It’s nothing to do with the actual where you work. I mean, I sell eye drops for a living. It was whether you worked at the Bank of England, you could have worked at Boots, you could have worked anywhere… I was mainly just referencing go back to your job and keep my name out your mouth.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

Featured image credit: @specsaversmedway/TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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