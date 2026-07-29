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Jack Keating on Love Island

So, Jack Keating just hinted he’s dating someone new – and she’s another Islander!

Wild from him

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Everything Jack Keating does fascinates me. There’s just something about him. Ever since he was on Love Island, and then All Stars, I’ve been hooked on his journey. And now, it looks like our fav Jack Keating is dropping heavy hints he’s dating again. And she’s a familiar face.

After appearing on All Stars, Jack said he was exploring a connection with American Islander, Sher Suarez. However, after four months, they were confirmed to have broken up.

Speaking to Goss.ie, Jack said: “ Obviously the long distance thing is a bit of an issue, but no, we’re good friends. We kind of gave it a go on the outside of the villa, but she’s in Miami, I’m in Dublin, it’s kind of two separate worlds right now. So yeah, just friends, back in the single game, it’s been great, happy to be back.”

It looks like he meant it when he said he’s happy to be in the “single game”, as he’s just dropped a heavy hint he’s exploring options with another Islander. Remember the lowkey icon that was Andrada Pop?

She was part of Casa 2025 and then went onto to sock it to Islander Ben, in a bit of a public spat after the show. Ben left with Andrada, but was then pictured kissing someone else, and Andrada was less than impressed. There were then calls for her justice to be a shot on All Stars.

@andradapop97

@Jack Keating

♬ Love Is a Bitch – Two Feet

But, she didn’t need it! It would seem she’s caught up with All Stars Islander Jack Keating without even going into the villa. In a cosy TikTok at an event together, the pair were seen gazing into each other’s eyes, alongside the caption: “Drink when you see someone hot.” Of course, as soon as they locked eyes, they drank.

People clearly think it’s a hint they’re now together. “Now this I didn’t see coming,” one person said. Another added: “I don’t hate this you know.”

What do we think?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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