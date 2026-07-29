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Belle Hassan with a guy on TikTok

That young guy Belle from Love Island hangs out with on TikTok? He’s a huge OnlyFans star

I needed answers, but I didn’t think they’d be this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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For the last few weeks, everyone has been questioning who a random young guy Belle Hassan from Love Island has been hanging out with on TikTok actually is. She once joked she was his aunt, then heavy hinted they’re dating, and it’s all been really confusing.

The guy is called Milo, and he looks a fair bit younger than 28-year-old Belle. They’ve looked pretty cosy in videos, with one captioned: “Belle, what do you see in younger men?”. She’s very much been playing into people finding it odd, and has been purposefully teasing about the guy being younger, and not sharing any further detail.

@bellehassan

Cuddles and cash x

♬ addicted to you – djcassuk & Mavado

Speaking on a TikTok live stream this week, Belle finally admitted: “Yeah, we do be rage-baiting a bit for TikToks, my guy. We’re very close. We are very close. We just have banter. I would be like that with Shannon, my best friend, I’d be like that with Ellie. Do you know what I mean? I don’t really care about things like that. Maybe I should be more aware that people take it in a certain way, but we are just friends.”

But, it turns out there’s a bit more to the mysterious guy in the videos. Milo Westwood is a TikToker, but he’s also an OnlyFans star. In the wildest crossover ever, he often makes videos alongside the infamous OnlyFans father and son duo.

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He’s 19, and currently charges just $3 a month for a subscription to his OnlyFans. “I’ve bust so many [nut emoji] tonight, for so many different subscribers,” Milo said in one Instagram post advertising his page. In another, he added: “I love pulling all nighters to sit up and talk to my subscribers all night.”

Milo also very openly has said he has a thing for older women. In one of his posts he said he was going on a date with a 56-year-old, and talked of “spooning with a cougar”. He’s joked about dating women in their 70s, and wondering if older women can “handle” him.

Milo very often posts videos with father and son duo Dean and Bray Byrne, and he’s the same age as son Bray.

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A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

I really wasn’t expecting this?

Featured image via TikTok and Instagram. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Love Island OnlyFans Reality TV TikTok
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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