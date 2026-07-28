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The Love Island 2026 voting stats are here and prove Julia and Lorenzo truly won our hearts

The real battle was between second and third

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s finally come to an end. Last night we crowned new winners, and now the Love Island 2026 voting stats have been released, and we can see how close it really was.

After a tense final with a new twist, Julia and Lorenzo won the show. They’ve now taken home £50k to share between them.

But, this didn’t come easy. Mica and Samraj were dumped by the returning Islanders, and then had to make the tough decision to stop a couple from making it to the final. They chose Yasmin and Tommy, meaning we were left with only a final three to vote for live.

In the end, Julia and Lorenzo clearly won it. It was actually the difference between second and third that was tiny. Let’s see a full look at how the public vote went.

The Love Island 2026 final

via ITV

The Love Island 2026 voting stats breakdown in full:

Julia and Lorenzo won the show this year with nearly half of the votes. Jasmine and Kavan were a fair bit behind, with 27.1 per cent, and then Angelista and Simba were in third, right behind them.

Julia and Lorenzo: 46.9 per cent

Jasmine and Kavan: 27.1 per cent

Angelista and Simba: 26 per cent

The vote was in two parts, and the second part was just as much of a landslide. When it was just Julia and Lorenzo and Jasmine and Kavan, our winners received 62.4 per cent, with second getting 37.6 per cent.

Last year, Toni and Cach won the show and that was by a tight margin. They received 33.5 per cent of the vote, shortly followed by Shakira and Harry with 26.2 per cent. That being said, the closest call last year was between second and third, as Yasmin and Jamie were right on their heels, with 22 per cent.

Prior to last year, 2023’s Jess and Sammy had held the title of the lowest ever victory in Love Island history with just 34.57 per cent of the vote. The biggest landslide was Dani and Jack in 2018, who had nearly 80 per cent of the overall vote.

Speaking of their win, Julia and Lorenzo called it all “very surreal” and said they had no idea they’d do it. “It’s very surreal, I did not think this would happen eight weeks ago walking in there. What an honour; very privileged, very humbled,” Lorenzo said.

Julia added: “We feel very grateful and it’s crazy, coming from Casa I had no idea I would make it through Casa and then win. What has happened?! We loved it and enjoyed every second, and always lived in the moment.”

Congrats, Julia and Lorenzo!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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