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Yung Filly admits to biting a woman ‘numerous times’ as he testifies in r*pe trial

He said: ‘In England, we would call it a love bite’

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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TW: This article includes mentions of rape.

Yung Filly has admitted to biting a woman “numerous times,” testifying in front of a jury while on trial for rape in Perth, Australia.

The rapper and YouTuber, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman while touring Australia in 2024.

Testifying yesterday (27th July) at the District Court of Western Australia,  Barrientos admitted to biting the woman who accused him of rape, but denied he had ever choked or slapped her.

The 30-year-old said: “In England, we would call it a love bite.”

He continued: “My mouth was on her skin; it involved sucking (and) my teeth were involved, to some extent.”

Previously in the trial, the woman, who was 20 years old at the time of the alleged attack, claimed Barrientos gave her multiple tequila shots.

The woman also accused Barrientos of putting his hand down her underwear, she responded “I’m not like that,” to which the accused replied “it really shows your age.”

He then allegedly said: “You’re coming home with me tonight.”

Barrientos claimed the bar manager handed her the shots, and said: “I was standing in the VIP (area), and she was standing in the general area, and she leant over the barrier and said something to me.”

While testifying, Barrientos recalled believing the pair would engage in sexual intercourse, after leaving the club at around 3.30am.

A jury was told how the pair proceeded to have consensual sex, which Barrientos described as “great,” contradicting the victim’s previous accusation that he turned violent, and slapped her multiple times when she had told him to stop.

Barrientos allegedly placed his hand “tightly” around her neck, and instructed her to do “derogatory things.” Barrientos was then accused of raping her multiple times.

Although the accused denied he’d slapped, or choked the victim, he admitted to biting her, where he allegedly broke the woman’s skin, causing her to get a tetanus shot at a hospital.

Photos of the woman’s injuries shown during the trial revealed bruising, as well as more teeth marks on her face and neck.

Barrientos has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, and one count of impeding someone’s normal breathing.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and has been out on bail since he was charged.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

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Mischa Denney-Richards | News
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