The Tab

‘Painful’: Expert brutally lists ‘numerous’ reasons Mica and Samraj will split after Love Island

Their breakup will come ‘quite soon’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Mica and Samraj seemed to have a point to prove when they were dumped from Love Island 2026. They were sent packing right before the final, as the previous dumped Islanders didn’t think they deserved a spot there.

However, when the Islanders were dishing out their reasoning for choosing them to leave, Mica and Samraj clearly didn’t agree. They said they hated people’s excuses, and Samraj made a point of saying that in years to come, he can’t wait to prove them all wrong.

That being said, in an exclusive chat with The Tab, an expert has said they agree with the dumped Islanders. They don’t see it working between the couple in the outside world.

The expert has dished all about Mica and Samraj, and brutally said their breakup will come “quite soon” after Love Island, and there are plenty of reasons why they won’t work. Speaking on behalf of TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk, exclusively with The Tab, they shared all.

via ITV

“I think Samraj and Mica will split up quite soon after leaving the villa, for reasons too numerous to mention,” celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman said. “First and foremost, they do not trust each other. They weren’t too trusting right there in the villa, say the Tarot cards, so what hope is there out in the real world?

“Secondly, each of them is battling painful memories from old relationships, and so each of them needs a longer period of singledom in order to heal, and achieve balance and calm. Only then will they be ready to fall in love.

“There’s a cruel, unkind aspect to their Tarot card, which says that they play on each other’s insecurities, and once the cameras are off they will switch strategies and become more sarcastic, more hostile towards each other, while dressing it up as humour. Insecurities will come out to play and it’s downhill from there.

“They may last a few weeks once they’re in the outside world, but it will be a challenging time for both of them, and their families and loved ones will help them make a decision.”

Yikes. A different expert also told The Tab they don’t think Lola and Fitz will last after the show, so it’s really not looking good.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Jess and Matilda after Love Island

The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

Lola and Fitz after Love Island 2026

Behavioural analyst reveals exactly why Lola and Fitz are set to break up after Love Island

Latest
Sara Gilson ex speaks out paedophile husband killed

Influencer’s ex ‘begged’ her for years to leave husband she accused of paedophilia who killed her

Suchismita Ghosh

She and her ex had two children together

honorary graduates 2026 uni celebrity

Hats off: All the 2026 celebrity grads with honorary degrees from UK unis

May Thomson

From TV stars to ex-prime ministers, here are six of the most famous honorary grads

Jasmine during the Love Island 2026 final

I was at the Love Island 2026 final, here’s the sneaky thing Jasmine was doing during ad breaks

Hayley Soen

Oh this is telling

This man was at the Love Island final, and he’s got piping hot tea about the beef that went down

Kieran Galpin

Jasmine vs Julia is now settled once and for all

Julia and Lorenzo share what they’ll spend the Love Island prize money on and it’s so on brand

Hayley Soen

I simply love them

Why Lorenzo could be the most successful Love Island guy of all time, according to an expert

Ellissa Bain

He’s on track to make a million in his first year

i kissed a girl dannii minogue

‘She’s expensive’: Why viewers think Amy Spalding should’ve replaced Dannii on I Kissed a Girl

May Thomson

Dannii hosted the BBC show before it was axed in March

I’m calling HR! Father and son OnlyFans duo are back with toe-curling ‘office’ scene videos

Hayley Soen

My eyes hurt

‘I’m running out of juice’: Inside the four-way relationship of these gay OnlyFans twunks

Kieran Galpin

They’re charging a staggering $25 a month on OF

Yung Filly admits to biting a woman ‘numerous times’ as he testifies in r*pe trial

Mischa Denney-Richards

He said: ‘In England, we would call it a love bite’

Aidan and Priya return to socials first with cringe loved-up posts after Love Island

Ellissa Bain

He called them ‘Praidan’

Ellie and Finley reveal they’ve made big step to make their relationship work after Love Island

Hayley Soen

Apparently they’re now in love!

How Daeron Targaryen dies House of the Dragon books

Daeron Targaryen survived the assassins, but here’s how he dies in House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

I was scared for him

Four salty digs you missed in the Love Island 2026 final that prove the drama rages on

Ellissa Bain

There’s serious beef

‘Painful’: Expert brutally lists ‘numerous’ reasons Mica and Samraj will split after Love Island

Hayley Soen

Their breakup will come ‘quite soon’

Over 144,000 stolen university usernames have been discovered on the dark web

Ellamaria Viscomi

Earlier this year, students at the University of Nottingham had their data compromised in a cyber attack

OnlyFans lad goes viral impersonating Timothée Chalamet in gay p*rn, and the vids are too much

Kieran Galpin

Call Me By Your Username

People spotted Love Island 2026 final moment you missed

This shady Love Island 2026 final moment you missed ‘proves’ these two Islanders are still beefing

Suchismita Ghosh

That was so awkward

Ariana Grande is suing ‘malicious’ people who posted her content on the dark web

Hayley Soen

She’s demanding a trial by jury

Police force Italian students to apologise after viral video harassing woman on Thailand train

Ellissa Bain

They were also given tiny fines