‘Painful’: Expert brutally lists ‘numerous’ reasons Mica and Samraj will split after Love Island

6 hours ago

Mica and Samraj seemed to have a point to prove when they were dumped from Love Island 2026. They were sent packing right before the final, as the previous dumped Islanders didn’t think they deserved a spot there.

However, when the Islanders were dishing out their reasoning for choosing them to leave, Mica and Samraj clearly didn’t agree. They said they hated people’s excuses, and Samraj made a point of saying that in years to come, he can’t wait to prove them all wrong.

That being said, in an exclusive chat with The Tab, an expert has said they agree with the dumped Islanders. They don’t see it working between the couple in the outside world.

The expert has dished all about Mica and Samraj, and brutally said their breakup will come “quite soon” after Love Island, and there are plenty of reasons why they won’t work. Speaking on behalf of TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk, exclusively with The Tab, they shared all.

“I think Samraj and Mica will split up quite soon after leaving the villa, for reasons too numerous to mention,” celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman said. “First and foremost, they do not trust each other. They weren’t too trusting right there in the villa, say the Tarot cards, so what hope is there out in the real world?

“Secondly, each of them is battling painful memories from old relationships, and so each of them needs a longer period of singledom in order to heal, and achieve balance and calm. Only then will they be ready to fall in love.

“There’s a cruel, unkind aspect to their Tarot card, which says that they play on each other’s insecurities, and once the cameras are off they will switch strategies and become more sarcastic, more hostile towards each other, while dressing it up as humour. Insecurities will come out to play and it’s downhill from there.

“They may last a few weeks once they’re in the outside world, but it will be a challenging time for both of them, and their families and loved ones will help them make a decision.”

Yikes. A different expert also told The Tab they don’t think Lola and Fitz will last after the show, so it’s really not looking good.

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