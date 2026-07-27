Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

6 hours ago

It would seem two Love Island 2026 cast members knew each other *pretty* well before the show, and even got into a flirty conversation about exchanging nudes?! Why did this not get mentioned in the villa?!

When they entered the villa as bombshells, Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad admitted they knew each other from the Newcastle nightlife scene. However, the depths of their knowledge of one another was really brushed over.

The pair have been doing lots of appearances and interviews together since the show, and how much time they’ve spent together has had people questioning their connection. Speaking to The Daily Star, Tina said they are just friends, and joked Tommy is too much of a ladies’ man for her.

“No, we’re just friends. Tommy loves women too much. I don’t want to be the tenth one,” she said. However, the conversation then turned, and they finally admitted how much they really did know one another before the show. It turns out they’d messaged loads on Instagram, and Tina even asked Tommy for nudes!

“You don’t want to know what I said,” Tina said, speaking of their flirty message exchanges. Tommy interrupted: “She asked me for nudes.” Tina said she was joking, but said yes, she did ask.

“I literally just popped up saying ‘nudes’. But guys, I swear I was joking,” she confessed. So, what did Tommy do? Well, what you’d expect.

“I didn’t send any,” he said. Instead, he replied: “You first.” The pair then admitted their messages “dried up” but they did bump into one another again before Love Island 2026.

This isn’t the only story like this between Islanders this year. Mica apparently exchanged messages with Casa Amor boy Aaron before the show, and we saw none of this when they were in the villa together.

They met at an event, and then messaged on Instagram afterwards. Aaron claimed Mica suggested he “come visit” her so she could “show him around”. He had gone onto the show thinking it would be “easy” to start a connection with Mica, so was a bit surprised when nothing happened! Ouch.

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