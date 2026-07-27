The Tab

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

They never said this in the villa!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It would seem two Love Island 2026 cast members knew each other *pretty* well before the show, and even got into a flirty conversation about exchanging nudes?! Why did this not get mentioned in the villa?!

When they entered the villa as bombshells, Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad admitted they knew each other from the Newcastle nightlife scene. However, the depths of their knowledge of one another was really brushed over.

The pair have been doing lots of appearances and interviews together since the show, and how much time they’ve spent together has had people questioning their connection. Speaking to The Daily Star, Tina said they are just friends, and joked Tommy is too much of a ladies’ man for her.

“No, we’re just friends. Tommy loves women too much. I don’t want to be the tenth one,” she said. However, the conversation then turned, and they finally admitted how much they really did know one another before the show. It turns out they’d messaged loads on Instagram, and Tina even asked Tommy for nudes!

Love Island 2026

via ITV

“You don’t want to know what I said,” Tina said, speaking of their flirty message exchanges. Tommy interrupted: “She asked me for nudes.” Tina said she was joking, but said yes, she did ask.

“I literally just popped up saying ‘nudes’. But guys, I swear I was joking,” she confessed. So, what did Tommy do? Well, what you’d expect.

“I didn’t send any,” he said. Instead, he replied: “You first.” The pair then admitted their messages “dried up” but they did bump into one another again before Love Island 2026.

This isn’t the only story like this between Islanders this year. Mica apparently exchanged messages with Casa Amor boy Aaron before the show, and we saw none of this when they were in the villa together.

They met at an event, and then messaged on Instagram afterwards. Aaron claimed Mica suggested he “come visit” her so she could “show him around”. He had gone onto the show thinking it would be “easy” to start a connection with Mica, so was a bit surprised when nothing happened! Ouch.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Lola and Fitz after Love Island 2026

Behavioural analyst reveals exactly why Lola and Fitz are set to break up after Love Island

Dumped Islander reveals most ‘disingenuous’ cast member, who made ‘derogatory’ comments

£75k to £1million: The estimated earnings for each Love Island 2026 cast member after the show

Latest
Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

Suchismita Ghosh

I am so confused

Jess and Matilda after Love Island

The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

Hayley Soen

They’ve deleted virtually all trace of one another on socials

‘Happee’ or ‘Happeh’? New Lancaster study shows link between social class and pronunciation

Charlotte Hutchinson

The final vowel in words like ‘happy’ and ‘city’ varies by social class across Mancunian accents, according to new research

Police release chilling 911 call from when TikToker was killed by husband accused of paedophilia

Kieran Galpin

The calls were made by Sara’s young son

New free two-weekend music festival to launch in Lancaster next month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Along The Watchtower will take place at Lancaster Castle across two weekends in August

Who’s friends and who’s not: The divide between the girls in the Love Island 2026 villa

Ellissa Bain

There are two very separate groups

Ranked: Welsh unis by international fee reliance – Wrexham at 29.6 per cent of total income

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff and Swansea both derive less than 16 per cent of income from international fees, as international applications to Welsh universities fall for the second consecutive year

What influencer’s husband was accused of doing, that prompted her to call him a ‘paedophile’ in TikTok

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson called out her husband, and then he killed her

‘I didn’t think I would ever do it’: Mo Gilligan reflects on fame and his South London roots

Mark Krukov

The ‘funniest man in Britain’ returned home to South London to reflect on his career in an exclusive interview with The London Tab

‘We love you beyond words’: Families pay tribute to four men who died in Mersyside car crash

Mary Rossiter

Four passengers in their 20s died in the collision on

Love Island producer reveals why there aren’t many challenges anymore after ‘abysmal’ series

Ellissa Bain

Where was the baby challenge and the talent show?!

Here’s whether Vhagar has abandoned Aemond Targaryen or is actually hiding in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I am convinced

‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

Kieran Galpin

Even her mum is raging on Facebook

Sara Gilson

Influencer’s friend recalls her last day alive before she was killed by husband she accused of paedophilia

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson’s husband killed her after she called him a paedophile in a TikTok

Love Island’s Belle finally reveals what’s going on with that young guy from her TikToks

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s been wondering

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

Hayley Soen

They never said this in the villa!

Lancaster Central Library is closing for refurbishment until spring 2027

Charlotte Hutchinson

The library will shut while essential maintenance and works are carried out

Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The police are treating it as a murder-suicide

House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

Daeron actor finally addresses whether Ormund dyed his hair in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

As a Targaryen, he is supposed to have silver-white hair

Yasmin’s friend responds to rumours she dumped boyfriend days before going on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

People are calling her out for ‘double standards’