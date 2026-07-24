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Bonnie Blue details the x-rated accident that occurred at her ‘milk me’ stunt, and I’m wincing

Machinery and flesh don’t tend to go together, no

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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We all know that Bonnie Blue’s events are pure, unbridled chaos, but this might be the first time that there was an accident.

Bonnie Blue’s “milk me” stunt took place over the July 4th weekend. Over 150 men took part, and some even had to be turned away at the door – I hope they got to keep their balaclavas.

It was all fun and games inside, according to Bonnie, who recalled one particular moment that could have ended terribly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

“I wanted to use a d*ck pump,” she admitted in an interview with The Tab. “I’ve never used one before, but a lot of my subscribers have spoken about them before, or asked me about them. I’ve never been able to give feedback because I’ve never used one.”

Seeking to change that, Bonnie whacked it out at her July 4th event, but then disaster struck: The guy finished before she could even get it on. He lasted 12 seconds, apparently.

This is when Bonnie Blue nearly maimed a man

Thinking on her feet, Bonnie sent her cameraman into the queue to find a willing victim on the promise of skipping the line like at Alton Towers. One guy jumped at the chance, but he would soon regret it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

She explained: “He said ‘okay, that’s enough,’ and it came to be pulling it off, and I had no idea how to do it. His balls had got sucked into it, and I had no idea how to get it off. So I had to end up getting other people to help me, as this poor guy who I have never met before was lying there butt naked. Now we’re all trying to get this d*ck pump off.”

With help from the cameramen and other attendees, they were finally able to get the pump off his manhood. An ice pack was needed.

Considering Bonnie has yet to be sued for body damage, I think it’s okay to assume that the guy is doing alright. Still, I can’t imagine he’ll be purchasing a pump of his own anytime soon.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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