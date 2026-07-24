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Set designer stabbed to death in her New York home hours before husband found dead in park

The couple’s 11-month-old son was found unharmed

Ellissa Bain | News
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A set designer known for The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel has been found dead in the basement of her apartment in New York just hours before her husband was also found dead, in what police believe to be a possible murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home in Astoria, Queens, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 21st July, following a “911 call of an assault,” the New York Police Department confirmed to E! News. They found Mary Kate Golding, 34, with a fatal stab wound to her back, and she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Facebook

At 6.39am, police then responded to another 911 call of an unconscious man in a nearby park. A source told PEOPLE he was Joseph Azzaretto, Golding’s 33-year-old husband. In 2021, his younger brother Nicholas Azzaretto pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of their father Frank Azzaretto and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

The NYPD responded to the “unconscious person in the vicinity of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard” and found a man “approximately 30 to 35 years of age, unconscious and unresponsive inside the park”. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe it was a “possible murder-suicide,” but the deaths are still being investigated. The NYPD confirmed, “there are no arrests at this time” and said: “There does not appear to be any criminality at this time.” The couple’s 11-month-old son was found unharmed at their Astoria home.

Credit: Facebook

Golding was a set designer who worked on many TV shows and documentaries, including the drama The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Disney+ adaptation of Goosebumps and the Marvel series Hawkeye. She also worked on the Netflix true crime documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

She was a set designer for some big movies too, including the 2022 rom-com Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, the romance-drama The Big Sick and the Pete Davidson rom-com Meet Cute. Originally from Pennsylvania, Golding graduated from New York University in 2015.

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Featured image credit: Facebook

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Ellissa Bain | News
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