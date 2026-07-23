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‘Let me catch my breath’: Bonnie Blue details how the men at her new stunt treated her baby bump

Some guys needed to chill

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Bonnie Blue is more than used to sleeping with hundreds of men in one go, but a new experience for her is doing all that whilst pregnant.

On July 4, Bonnie Blue celebrated America’s birthday alongside 154 men, a bunch of cameras, and a sea of blue balaclavas. It was a wild time, she told The Tab, with one man in particular arising as MVP. He led beneath two guys and Bonnie whilst they were in the Eiffel Tower position.

“So he can collect all the dripping fluids. So his view would have just been of this random guy’s a*scrack, and his mouth was wide open so he’s trying to catch my spit and any other guy’s c*m,” she explained. “As much as it is different, it’s nice to see someone have a fetish; they’re not ashamed of it, and they’ve come to the right place to explore it. So I just think, ‘Who am I to judge?’ It’s not what I’d do, but he’s clearly into it.”

But it wasn’t all shocking x-rated exploits, she said; in fact, the men were “super gentle” with her for the most part.

Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy bump was legit a paid actor

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Over the last few months, Bonnie has used her growing pregnancy bump to drive traffic to her spicy content. Who could’ve guessed that the combination of p*rn and a baby bump would incite national outrage? Bonnie, that’s who.

Navigating pregnancy is one thing, but navigating a s*x stunt with over 100 people is another thing entirely.

“People have this expectation that these men come in the room and they just want to destroy me. They wanna pull me apart and rip me into,” she told The Tab. “It’s me reminding them like, ‘Look boys, spit on me, you can pull my hair, you can slap me.’ Because they’re so nervous.”

Now, with her bump very present and accounted for, Bonnie found that the men wanted to “protect” her.

“Don’t get me wrong, they still made sure I looked messy at the end of the day, but these men don’t hate me,” she explained. “They’re not these women online who wish me nothing but hate and abuse. These men either enjoy watching my content or looking at me and appreciating me, so they’re not trying to slap my belly or do something that I don’t ask for.”

Bonnie told me that she always ensures that people know the rules and regulations before the event; what she’s consenting to, and where her boundaries lie. For the most part, the lads fall in line, but there were some outliers.

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Sometimes, she has to urge them to “slow down a little bit” and “let me catch my breath”, even moreso now that she’s got a baby on the way.

“They are super gentle, and I think it’s very different to the vision of these men that queue up. These h*rny, women beaters, abusive men, which everyone likes to make out that they’re paedos. It’s actually very different to the reality of when they’re in the room with me,” she added.

This time, Bonnie had to take more breaks than usual, and she adapted the format of the event to better consider her pregnancy. That meant more one-on-one activities, which the guys enjoyed.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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