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Five stereotypes you’ll meet in every humanities lecture

You’ll know them all by the end of your first week

Jasmine Wesson | Guides
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Often arriving at the function (the lecture) looking like they’ve either just swallowed a Pinterest board or prioritised reading above sleep again, it is no surprise that humanities students are subject to a range of stereotypes. These vary from the Rory Gilmores of Durham to those who are blissfully unaware of what they’re about to be lectured on. As an English student heading into my second year, I feel qualified to be your guide on the various characters that you’re likely to encounter at any humanities lecture. Warning: They’re all rather fashionable and are partial to knitwear.

The Rory Gilmores

Straight out of Stars Hollow, these students are rarely seen without a tote bag, a cup of hot coffee, and their current read—bonus points if it’s a classic. Always early to the lecture (unless they get hit by a deer: If you know, you know), the dedication and concentration of these students is both inspiring and intimidating. We want to be them, but at the same time we fear them. They romanticise every aspect of studying their subject while living in the cobbled streets of Durham, and likely have made a few ‘Study with me’ TikToks too.

Overall, the Rory Gilmores serve as the ultimate study motivation for humanities students, with their commonplace presence in lectures motivating us to maybe, just maybe, do some of the module reading for once.

Those who listen and don’t judge

Attending the lecture purely because they fancied a walk and to gossip with friends, these students are unaware of the lecture’s topic until the PowerPoint slides are displayed on the screen. More often that not, they haven’t done the preliminary reading and instead prefer to consult the lecture as a method for deciding if certain texts and materials are “worth the read”. “Work smarter, not harder”, as they say. Growing increasingly confused as the lecture progresses, these students become easier to identify after they’ve resolved to rewatch the content at a later date. If you happen to peer over their shoulder, you’re likely to see scenes of Instagram reels, online shopping, and perhaps even the occasional drawing. Although chameleon-like in their ability to look like any ordinary Durham student, you can spot this stereotype in almost every humanities lecture (especially towards the end of term).

The Pinterest Warriors

Different to your typical ‘doomscroller’, this category of student switches off from the lecture in style. Most notoriously observed sifting through aesthetic photos of books, 2000s Hollister outfits, candles, and more, this student leaves no doubt as to what platform they could be using. After taking notes from the lecture for roughly the first 25 minutes, they’ll drop Microsoft OneNote for Pinterest. Whether this action is performative or stemming from a genuine interest remains deeply debatable. However, credit where credit is due. These students certainly practice the Pinterest that they preach, with their cutesy laptop stickers often being an immediate giveaway to their character.

All in all, these Pinterest devotees arguably provide a pleasant distraction to lectures. A quick 30 second inspection of their Pinterest feed acts as a nice intermission to some lecturer yap.

The Tetchy Typers

Unlike the other stereotypes on this list, you’ll hear these students before you can see them. Recognisable through the click-clacking of their laptop keys, this group types notes on anything and everything the lecturer says. It could be a tangent about their breakfast that morning or some information about a family pet. Whatever it is, they will ensure they write it down. They make you to question whether you’re missing some hidden knowledge the lecturer is communicating through the gauze of breakfast. Like, seriously, what do they know that we don’t?

Emerging almost exclusively at the beginning of each term whilst everyone is still brimming with post-holiday motivation, you better hope to be far from these students if your lecturer is anti-microphone, because you won’t hear a word over the vigorous sound of laptop keys.

The Frazzled Englishwomen

Non-exclusive to gender or the English nationality, these students worship the styles of Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones and Kate Winslet in The Holiday. And rightfully so, because this look is to die for. Donning thick scarves, colourful tights, brown boots, and a cosy jumper, this group are the epitome of both style and studiousness. Bonus points if they arrive at the lecture with a flask of home-made hot tea. Different to the Rory Gilmores and Pinterest Warriors of the humanities department, this stereotype consists of pure authenticity, following a passion for vintage clothes and charity shop finds that 2026 performativity cannot replicate.

After spotting this category of student all throughout September-January, I must confess that I frequently re-downloaded Vinted for my post-lecture doomscroll. I fear I need a cable-knit sweater and a colourful scarf now.

Jasmine Wesson | Guides
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