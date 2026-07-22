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‘I haven’t been proposed to’: All the signs Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens were splitting

The pair haven’t been spotted together since February

Ffion Williams | Entertainment
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Jade Thirwall and Jordan Stephens have apparently called it quits – and maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

After six years together, the pair apparently separated earlier this year but remain close.

The decision came after talks over the future of their relationship.

A source confirmed: “Jade and Jordan had a very serious and loving relationship but recently they have had some frank discussions about their future and have decided to separate.”

The pair started dating in 2020 and had moved in together splitting their time between homes in London and Margate.

They survived dating in the pandemic and Jade’s bandmate, Jesy Nelson’s, messy exit from Little Mix.

But here are all the signs we completely missed that Jade and Jordan were going their separate ways.

They didn’t celebrate their anniversary

@jadethirlwall

5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY‼️♥️🫶🏽🥹💐 @Jordan Stephens ♾️

♬ Vice – Rizzle Kicks

Last month, both Jade and Jordan did not post about their sixth anniversary.

While many couples may keep their personal life private, the pair have previously shared updates and celebrated the occasion on social media in the past.

The pair even met on social media with Jade sliding into Jordan’s DMs after a friend claimed they would be good together.

One Reddit user on a post discussing the date of the anniversary commented: “Unfortunately I believe they’ve broken up. No reliable sources just based off of vibes. if I had to guess it would’ve happened mid March. I hope I’m wrong genuinely I adore them as a couple”.

Another replied: “I hope they have. Jade deserves someone who is willing to give her the wedding and marriage she has always said she wanted. Someone who wants the same future. Jordan doesn’t want that same future, yet she seems you have given up on her dream to be with him because she loves him so much… That’s not a healthy, mature relationship.”

They haven’t been seen together in months

@bbc

Raise your hand if you’ve got a wedding inspo board but no fiancé ✋ #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow #MichaelMcIntyre #JADE Big laughs, big stars and big surprises. Michael McIntyre’s up to mischief with a host of celeb guests, whether they’re willing or not.

♬ original sound – BBC

The singers’ last red carpet appearance together was in February at the Brit Awards where they apparently partied until early hours the next day.

They remained loved up in their appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show during which they joked about wedding.

Despite not being engaged, Jade was keeping a personal moodpboard of wedding inspiration which was exposed when Michael projected her phone screen to the audience and scrolled through her Pinterest.

As Jade was embarrassed by the scene, Jordan defended her by saying “I think you can step out of this one, boss”.

He then shared his approval: “These are nice dresses though, to be fair.”

Jade joined in and joked: “That’s so weird there’s a wedding folder on there, even though I haven’t been proposed to”.

But only months later, Jade attended bandmate Perrie Edwards’ wedding alone.

The social media wipe

Neither have posted each other on Instagram since March and Jordan has recently removed all of their couple TikToks from his profile.

Jordan last posted on Instagram on Tuesday with pictures from a solo retreat he had been on with the caption “why I’ve not been replying sorry”.

The two continue to follow each other in their allegedly amicable split.

The album inspiration

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JADE (@jadethirlwall)

Jade perhaps hinted at her recent heartbreak when talking about the progress on her second album.

She said:“I’m just writing stuff. Whatever I’m going through at the minute, like privately, I’m sort of putting pen to paper.

“I think this is the exciting phase or the experimental phase, where you don’t know what it’s going to be yet.”

Jordan was involved in the making of her debut, appearing in backing tracks and helping with writing.

The podcast silence

via ITV

Jordan recently became co-host of the podcast Miss Me? in place of Lily Allen but listeners noticed he hasn’t discussed Jade for several weeks.

He has previously gushed over his relationship with the former Little Mix member telling Loose Women, “I literally had a list of qualities I wanted in a relationship which isn’t something that especially a lot of men really think about.

“So when I met Jade I literally went through the list and was like ‘I think she’s great.”

The source who confirmed their split told The Sun: “It’s not been an easy time but they’ve both been throwing themselves into work.

“Their friends adore them as a couple and are really hoping they get back together but it’s still very raw at the moment.”

Featured images via Instagram @jadethirwall and @jordanfstephens

More on: Celebrity Music Reality TV
Ffion Williams | Entertainment
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