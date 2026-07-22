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Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández releases statement after World Cup final red card and messy post-match brawl

FIFA is investigating what happened after the game

Hayley Soen | News
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Argentina player Enzo Fernández has released a statement following a messy World Cup final this weekend. In the Spain v Argentina game on Sunday, Fernández was sent off, and after the match a violent brawl broke out on the pitch.

Enzo Fernández was sent off following two yellow card offences. He first kicked off at the ref, and then the final blow came after a challenge on Spain’s Pau Cubarsi. Speaking during the game, Alan Shearer commented that Fernández “might just have cost his team massively.”

Ultimately, Argentina lost 1-0, and after this, emotions were clearly high. Argentina’s Leandro Paredes allegedly pushed a Spanish defender, and appeared to throw punches. Chaos then followed.

Fernández has since issued a statement on Instagram. Next to a photo of himself, he said: “As time goes by, you understand that there’s something much bigger than a result.

“For years, this group has represented us in the best way. They teach us that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group that always showed its mettle, that competed at the highest level, and that defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment is an honor.

“I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, your unconditional support, and for making us feel at home anywhere in the world.

“Wearing my country’s shirt is the greatest honour of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I have the opportunity to defend it.”

FIFA has since launched an investigation into the violence after the game. A statement it released said: “Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC), the FIFA disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Ismael Adnan/Shutterstock and Jess Stiles/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. 

More on: News Sport World Cup
Hayley Soen | News
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