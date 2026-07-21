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Here’s the hidden WhatsApp trick that keeps your photos in original quality instead of blurry

You’ve probably been sending images and videos the wrong way

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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It’s such a bummer when you send someone a great photo on WhatsApp, only for them to say it looks blurry. That usually happens because WhatsApp compresses photos before sending them. Basically, it makes the file smaller so it sends faster and uses less data, but that also means the picture loses some quality.

The good news is there are actually two ways to get around it. You can either send photos in HD quality, which looks much better than standard, or send them as a document, which keeps the original image with no compression at all.

So, here’s how to send photos in HD

WhatsApp trick photos original quality

This is how you send HD images

If you just want your pictures to look sharper, WhatsApp has a built-in HD option.

Here’s what to do:

  • Open your WhatsApp chat.
  • Tap the + button on iPhone or the paperclip (attachment) icon on Android.
  • Select your photo as you normally would.
  • Tap the HD button at the top of the screen.
  • Press Send.

You can also make HD the default, so you don’t have to tap the button every time. Simply go to Settings > Storage and data > Media upload quality and then select HD quality.

But HD isn’t the same as the original photo. There’s one thing loads of people don’t realise. Even if you send a picture in HD, WhatsApp still compresses it. So while it looks much better than the standard version, it isn’t exactly the same quality as the original photo saved on your phone.

If keeping every bit of detail matters, there’s a better option.

Send the picture as a document instead

WhatsApp trick photos original quality

This is how you send a document

Basically, sending a photo as a document stops WhatsApp from compressing it. On iPhone, open your chat, tap the + button, choose Document, then tap Choose Photo or Video. Select your image or video and send it.

On Android, open the chat, tap the paperclip icon, choose Document, then select your photo from your gallery or files before sending it.

That’s literally it.

Because WhatsApp treats the image as a document instead of a photo, it sends the original file without reducing the quality. The person receiving it gets the picture in its full resolution, exactly as it was saved on your phone.

And you’re welcome!

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More on: Social Media Technology WhatsApp
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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