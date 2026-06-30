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Can random people message you with your WhatsApp username? How the worrying feature works

This is an invasion of privacy

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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WhatsApp just introduced usernames, and people are already worried about the privacy side of things. Does it mean random people will be able to message you using your username? Here’s exactly how it works.

The messaging service announced the new feature on Monday, which means people can contact you through a username instead of using your phone number.

“Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits. This is also true for group conversations. You want to join the parent chat for the soccer team, but you’re not ready to give your phone number to people you’ve never met. That’s why we’re introducing usernames for WhatsApp,” the app said in a press release.

The feature is launching later this year, but WhatsApp is already letting people reserve their usernames ahead of time. People tracking down your username on a public Instagram or Twitter profile is okay, but this feels like an invasion of privacy.

Can random people message you on WhatsApp using your username?

Well, yes. When the feature launches, people will be able to guess your username and text you on WhatsApp if they get it right. People can technically already do this with your phone number too, but usernames feel scarily easier to guess.

So, the idea is that you shouldn’t use your real name as your username. And don’t use the same handle you have on Instagram or Twitter either, as that will be easy for people to find. WhatsApp said: “For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people you want to contact you will know.”

The username isn’t for sharing on social media and getting followers. It’s to quickly tell people your contact details without having to find and reel off your phone number. Imagine you’re at a work event and you need to give someone your number. Instead of reading out the full 11 digits, you can just say your username instead.

There’s not going to be a directory to browse usernames. So, people can’t search for your name like they can on Instagram or Facebook and trawl through the suggestions to find you. They will need to know your exact username in full to message you, and it can be up to 35 characters long.

Credit: WhatsApp

You can add a personal key for extra safety, or not set a username

If you’re still concerned about people being able to guess your username, you can set up a username key that others will need to know to message you. They will have to type in your exact username as well as the four-digit key to send you a message, adding another layer of privacy to your WhatsApp. You can turn this on in the settings.

“We’ve put multiple layers of defense in place: username keys limit who can reach you, we limit how many new people any account can contact, and our systems detect and block abuse patterns. If something feels off, report it in the app,” WhatsApp assured people on Twitter.

Or, you can just choose not to set up a username at all. The feature will be optional, and you don’t have to use it if you feel worried. To reserve a username now, go to Settings > Account > Username.

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Featured image credit: WhatsApp

More on: Social Media Trends Viral WhatsApp
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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