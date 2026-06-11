There are four contact colours on WhatsApp and people are losing it over what they each mean

Wait, one means the person has blocked you before?!

2 hours ago

A couple of tweets are going viral at the moment, and they are questioning the four different contact colours people can have on WhatsApp. I can’t lie, before this I’d never even noticed they were there.

It would seem there are four colours that can be assigned to a contact on WhatsApp: A dark green, pink, blue and a different shade of lighter green. People are now discussing how the app picks which colour to assign to who, and what it means.

You know what these colors mean on WhatsApp, right? pic.twitter.com/JLMim9Ql3A — NEON ADEJO (@NeonAdejo) June 10, 2026

“I just realised that these different colours on WhatsApp profiles has different meanings,” one person said.

So, what do the different contact colours on WhatsApp actually mean?

There’s a lot going around about what the different colours could represent. One tweet, originally posted in Indonesian, has claimed: “Green: That person doesn’t have your number saved in their contacts. Blue: That person has blocked you before. Red: Appears for people you rarely chat with. Light Green: People you used to chat with often but now communicate less with.”

The tweet has 2.6million views, and 36k likes. Lots and lots of people are taking what it’s said as gospel. Further tweets saying the same thing, or similar, have had hundreds of thousands of views, too.

• 🟢 Hijau: Orang tersebut tidak menyimpan nomor kamu di kontaknya

• 🔵 Biru: Orang tersebut pernah memblokir kamu sebelumnya

• 🔴 Merah: Muncul untuk orang yang kamu jarang banget chat dengannya

• 🟢 Hijau muda: Orang yang dulu sering chat tapi sekarang komunikasinya… pic.twitter.com/qzUC7z0RQS — Nabilaaaaa (@ababilaaaaa) June 11, 2026

But to debunk it, it’s not at all true. As Grok, actually correctly for once, explained: “That’s a viral myth, not an official WhatsApp feature.

“The colour of contact icons/avatars (green, blue, red, light green) is usually random or based on the chat theme/default when there’s no profile photo. WhatsApp doesn’t show info such as ‘doesn’t save number’, ‘previously blocked’, or ‘rarely chats’ through colours—for privacy reasons.”

It then added a little bit of casual shade, and pushed people to check WhatsApp settings directly, not viral posts on X. I mean, low-key slating its own app, but sure. So, don’t worry, the colours are randomly generated.

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