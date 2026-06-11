The Tab
contact colours on WhatsApp

There are four contact colours on WhatsApp and people are losing it over what they each mean

Wait, one means the person has blocked you before?!

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A couple of tweets are going viral at the moment, and they are questioning the four different contact colours people can have on WhatsApp. I can’t lie, before this I’d never even noticed they were there.

It would seem there are four colours that can be assigned to a contact on WhatsApp: A dark green, pink, blue and a different shade of lighter green. People are now discussing how the app picks which colour to assign to who, and what it means.

I just realised that these different colours on WhatsApp profiles has different meanings,” one person said. 

So, what do the different contact colours on WhatsApp actually mean?

There’s a lot going around about what the different colours could represent. One tweet, originally posted in Indonesian, has claimed: “Green: That person doesn’t have your number saved in their contacts. Blue: That person has blocked you before. Red: Appears for people you rarely chat with. Light Green: People you used to chat with often but now communicate less with.”

The tweet has 2.6million views, and 36k likes. Lots and lots of people are taking what it’s said as gospel. Further tweets saying the same thing, or similar, have had hundreds of thousands of views, too.

But to debunk it, it’s not at all true. As Grok, actually correctly for once, explained: “That’s a viral myth, not an official WhatsApp feature.

“The colour of contact icons/avatars (green, blue, red, light green) is usually random or based on the chat theme/default when there’s no profile photo. WhatsApp doesn’t show info such as ‘doesn’t save number’, ‘previously blocked’, or ‘rarely chats’ through colours—for privacy reasons.”

It then added a little bit of casual shade, and pushed people to check WhatsApp settings directly, not viral posts on X. I mean, low-key slating its own app, but sure. So, don’t worry, the colours are randomly generated.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Debunked Social Media Viral WhatsApp
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

iPhone camera hole

You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

AirPods charge unevenly

It’s the most annoying thing ever, so here’s why your AirPods charge unevenly

Latest

Ranked: Russell Group universities most reliant on international tuition – LSE comes out top

Esther Knowles

LSE derives 38.8 per cent of its income from international tuition fees, nearly four times the proportion at Oxford and Cambridge

People are only just finding out the clever way Google Maps knows where the traffic is

Ellissa Bain

It involves your smartphone

YouTube

One was killed, one vanished, and many quit fame: Updates on the YouTubers who helped raise us

Kieran Galpin

Life is darker without The Brit Crew

Sean on Love Island 2026

The cringe TikToks Sean sent to Love Island casting that helped him end up on the show

Hayley Soen

‘Please have me’

David Harbour reveals what really happened with Millie Bobby Brown after ‘harassment’ claim

Ellissa Bain

He shared details of their ‘disagreement’

contact colours on WhatsApp

There are four contact colours on WhatsApp and people are losing it over what they each mean

Hayley Soen

Wait, one means the person has blocked you before?!

Inside Zac Efron’s life in Australia: Rainforest dwelling and a house made of… hemp?!

Georgia French

Zac’s rainforest land cost him $2 million, and he hasn’t even built the house yet

George Knight

‘Can I crack her’: Love Island’s George reveals the girl producers banned him from coupling with

Kieran Galpin

How is it not Jasmine, Robyn, or Mica? Pick a lane George

Jasmine was on TV before she went on Love Island 2026 and it’s as iconic as you’d expect

Hayley Soen

She got a clothing edit with TK Maxx afterwards

KCL student represents herself in legal action after being quoted £25,000 to fight wrong grade

Isabella Zbucki

Ceana was told she had achieved a first class degree, only for her grade to be changed three days before her graduation ceremony

All the Glasgow venues where you can watch Scotland in the World Cup

Sophie McAulay

No Glasgow, no party

In true Devil Wears Prada style, these are the types of Newcastle students you’ll spot in Jesmond

Alexandra Friend

Gilets? On Osborne Road? Ground-breaking

James Franco

Why is James Franco being weird(er) on TikTok? Explaining JamesFranco2319 as ‘concern’ grows

Kieran Galpin

‘I think I’m being watched’

Friends feel ‘blindsided’ by Ariana Grande amid ongoing concerns surrounding her health

Hayley Soen

‘Changes in body are side effects of a deeper pain’

University of Derby grad and other Nottingham tram security staff report physical abuse

Eloise O'Neill

One officer received a stabbing threat, before being spat on

TikToker films himself coming out to his Muslim mum and her response is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

‘I wouldn’t date another boy, because I know you don’t like it’

Nottingham students have more housing choices than ever – but demand is falling

Robert Greenwood

Rising vacancy rates could mean cheaper rents and more housing choices for Nottingham students

OnlyFans model

27 OnlyFans creators are facing 10 years in jail in crackdown over ‘obscene’ influencers

Hayley Soen

£5million in earnings has been seized

Jesy Nelson

The Little Mix girlies are fighting again, and now Jesy Nelson’s big sister is getting involved

Kieran Galpin

‘I’ve watched my sister go through hell and back’

why Wisdom teeth called

Wisdom teeth cause loads of problems, so why are they called that in the first place?

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s a very good reason behind it