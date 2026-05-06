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AirPods charge unevenly

It’s the most annoying thing ever, so here’s why your AirPods charge unevenly

‘Left AirPod at two per cent is the most stressful thing in modern life’

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Ever since the day I laid hands on a set of AirPods, I’ve been taunted by them feeling the need to charge unevenly – and it turns out none of us seem to know why this is happening.

The problem happens to so many people, there’s an entire support page on the Apple website about it. Tweets about the problem have also been going viral.

“I just got my AirPod Pros last week and I noticed on more than one occasion when I put them back in the case after use that for some reason the Right one is less charged than the Left one,” one user complained. “I always use them at the same time so shouldn’t the battery drain evenly on both? It seems odd that one would drain faster. Has anyone else had this happen to them? Again these are brand new so it’s very concerning to me.”

In the replies of a viral tweet, one person said: “Left AirPod at two per cent is the most stressful thing in modern life. You’re one song away from audio jail and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Why do AirPods charge unevenly?

Ok, so why does it happen? It’s actually quite a technical answer. AirPods charge unevenly mainly because of poor contact within the charging case, causing one bud to not charge properly. So, one will be connected in perfectly and will have more charge, and one less so.

Another cause for them having different charge can include uneven battery degradation from using one AirPod more often than the other (microphone usage). For example, if you use one AirPod for phone calls, that unit will drain faster.

Other causes include dirt or debris in the case obstructing pins, or Optimized Battery Charging that balances battery health over time. Apple’s software may cap charging at 80 per cent on one bud to reduce battery aging based on usage habits.

Replying to the complaint on the Apple site, a community specialist replied: “It’s normal behaviour for the battery charge levels to be different between your AirPods. For instance, using the microphone, and listening to music that has audio favouring a specific channel, can cause one AirPod to be used more than the other AirPod.”

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More on: Apple Social Media Technology Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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