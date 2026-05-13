Man arrested in Manchester’s gay village for making explosive device
Police say the incident is not terror related
One man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device after chemical substances were uncovered in a hotel room.
Members of the public reported a “chemical” smell to the police coming from a hotel on Canal Street on May 11th.
This sparked a major emergency response with police placing a large cordon between the junction of Sackville Street and Richmond Street while the hotel was evacuated.
A number of nearby bars and pubs were also evacuated.
Detectives could be seen going in and out of businesses along the street while white-clad forensic officers photographed the scenes and specialised teams examined the material.
Police said the chemical substances found in the hotel room were examined and safely removed.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said the examination of the chemicals “ruled out any explosive risk.”
A man has now been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device and remains in custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.
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