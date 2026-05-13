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Man arrested in Manchester’s gay village for making explosive device

Police say the incident is not terror related

Alisa Pasha | News
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One man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device after chemical substances were uncovered in a hotel room.

Members of the public reported a “chemical” smell to the police coming from a hotel on Canal Street on May 11th.

This sparked a major emergency response with police placing a large cordon between the junction of Sackville Street and Richmond Street while the hotel was evacuated.

via Reddit

A number of nearby bars and pubs were also evacuated.

Detectives could be seen going in and out of businesses along the street while white-clad forensic officers photographed the scenes and specialised teams examined the material.

Police said the chemical substances found in the hotel room were examined and safely removed.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said the examination of the chemicals “ruled out any explosive risk.”

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device and remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

Featured Image via Reddit and Google Maps

Alisa Pasha | News
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