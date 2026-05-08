The Tab

Salford school evacuated after police launch investigation into ‘malicious communications’

Police were seen on school property on the morning of 5th May

Jessica Owen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Salford school was evacuated on Tuesday after police launched an investigation into “malicious communications” sent to schools across Greater Manchester.

Officers were seen in attendance at Oasis Academy MediaCityUK, near Salford Quays, on the morning of Tuesday 6th May.

Students were reportedly sent home for the rest of the day.

Greater Manchester Police said it is investigating reports of malicious communications being sent to “a number of Greater Manchester schools,” but said there is “no credible evidence” of a real threat.

“We are approaching these reports with a standard response and treating it as one investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“There is currently no credible evidence to suggest the threat is real. Officers are working to identify the person(s) responsible, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester Evening News reports a message was sent to parents and carers to announce the decision, citing a “health and safety concern.”

The full message reportedly read: “Due to a health and safety site concern, we have made the decision to send all students home for the remainder of the day (May 5). If your child is due to sit an exam today this change will not impact their results.

“We will update you as soon as possible with confirmation of when school will reopen. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since the incident, the school’s principal Christian Harris released a statement describing the decision to send students home as “precautionary.”

“This morning, Oasis Academy MediaCityUK took a precautionary decision to send students home following communication from the police after a concern was raised,” he said.

“This action was taken to safeguard the wellbeing of students and staff. Emergency services attended the site as a precaution and as the police have publicly stated, there is currently no credible evidence to suggest the related threat is real.

“The academy is working closely with Greater Manchester Police and relevant partners and is following well established procedures. Families have been contacted directly and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.”

Featured images via Unsplash

Jessica Owen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Manchester student assaulted on Oxford Road after being followed on way to uni

Manchester woman, 22, warns against vaping after terminal cancer gives her 18 months to live

University of Manchester achieves zero landfill goal in a major sustainability win

Latest

As David Attenborough turns the big 100, here are a bunch of photos of when he was young

Hayley Soen

Dare I say I have a crush

St Andrews Uni rector says lack of investigation into her dismissal is ‘deeply troubling’

Cyrus Tahbaz

‘The longer these concerns remain unaddressed, the greater the damage to trust in the institution’

Salford school evacuated after police launch investigation into ‘malicious communications’

Jessica Owen

Police were seen on school property on the morning of 5th May

This was Caroline Muirhead’s furious response when McKellar brothers were sentenced

Ellissa Bain

She was outraged

Caroline Muirhead reveals why she fled trial, as it wasn’t shown in Should I Marry A Murderer

Kieran Galpin

‘I went on the run the day I was due to testify in court’

Caroline

The release dates of Sandy and Robert McKellar from Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer?

Kieran Galpin

One got a much smaller sentence

A disturbing update on Wade Wilson, after his chilling case is told in Worst Ex Ever on Netflix

Hayley Soen

He is currently on death row

‘The power and creativity emerging from Gaza’: Voices From Gaza Blog

Alice McCloskey

The digital archive is curated by a University of Glasgow student, showcasing poetry of students living in Gaza

Should I Marry A Murderer didn’t cover the shocking trial details, but this documentary did

Kieran Galpin

It’s told through the lens of Tony Parsons

Manchester student assaulted on Oxford Road after being followed on way to uni

Alisa Pasha

Law student left shocked after being aggressively hit

Manchester woman, 22, warns against vaping after terminal cancer gives her 18 months to live

Alisa Pasha

‘Stay off the vapes because they will catch up with you’

Uh oh! KATSEYE vs Manon Bannerman ‘beef’ intensifies as Dream Academy alum pick sides

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s getting messy

University of Manchester achieves zero landfill goal in a major sustainability win

Katie Thompson

Now students and staff are encouraged to do their part

Memorial for blood scandal victims permanently homed at University of Manchester

Katie Thompson

Powerful reminder of the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS

Durham student who tried to kidnap ex-girlfriend with fake gun jailed for five years

Josephine White

Zhao Tong Li ‘bombarded’ the woman with phone calls and messages and physically attacked her twice

‘I felt awkward’: Tyla speaks out after ‘rude’ video of Rihanna Met Gala encounter goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a hard watch

Bec and Danny fully broke up after final MAFS Australia task but the whole thing was cut

Ellissa Bain

They split after meeting their alternate matches

Meet the GKT students cycling 550km to raise money for cancer research

Romilly Goddard

The group have raised over £72,000 so far

King’s College London students raise almost £1,000 for charity by hosting open mic event

Kari Yip

The event saw comedians, poets and rappers perform

New details on JPMorgan ‘s*x slave’ case revealed as victim declined $1m payout for this reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Lorna Hajdini has released another statement