Salford school evacuated after police launch investigation into ‘malicious communications’

Police were seen on school property on the morning of 5th May

2 hours ago

A Salford school was evacuated on Tuesday after police launched an investigation into “malicious communications” sent to schools across Greater Manchester.

Officers were seen in attendance at Oasis Academy MediaCityUK, near Salford Quays, on the morning of Tuesday 6th May.

Students were reportedly sent home for the rest of the day.

Greater Manchester Police said it is investigating reports of malicious communications being sent to “a number of Greater Manchester schools,” but said there is “no credible evidence” of a real threat.

“We are approaching these reports with a standard response and treating it as one investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“There is currently no credible evidence to suggest the threat is real. Officers are working to identify the person(s) responsible, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester Evening News reports a message was sent to parents and carers to announce the decision, citing a “health and safety concern.”

The full message reportedly read: “Due to a health and safety site concern, we have made the decision to send all students home for the remainder of the day (May 5). If your child is due to sit an exam today this change will not impact their results.

“We will update you as soon as possible with confirmation of when school will reopen. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since the incident, the school’s principal Christian Harris released a statement describing the decision to send students home as “precautionary.”

“This morning, Oasis Academy MediaCityUK took a precautionary decision to send students home following communication from the police after a concern was raised,” he said.

“This action was taken to safeguard the wellbeing of students and staff. Emergency services attended the site as a precaution and as the police have publicly stated, there is currently no credible evidence to suggest the related threat is real.

“The academy is working closely with Greater Manchester Police and relevant partners and is following well established procedures. Families have been contacted directly and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.”

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