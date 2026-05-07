University of Manchester achieves zero landfill goal in a major sustainability win

Now students and staff are encouraged to do their part

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The University of Manchester announced all waste from its main campus will be diverted to alternative treatment methods rather than landfill. This is is part of a wider environmental strategy to reduce the university’s carbon footprint and improve resource efficiency.

The university’s non-recyclable waste is now processed through Energy from Waste (EfW) facilities.

After being collected on campus and transferred to a local EfW station, waste is burned under controlled conditions. This generates heat, which is used to power steam turbines and produce electricity.

By-products such as ash and metals are also recovered and reused, ensuring that no materials are sent to landfill.

Waste Co-ordinator, Simon Atkinson, said the university have worked closely with contractors to “recover value from our waste.”

This has been a key goal for the university’s larger environmental sustainability strategy, Our Sustainable Future.

Sarah Choi, Environmental Sustainability Manager, said the achievement is “a huge step in our environmental ambitions and strengthens our commitment to create a more circular, responsible campus.”

While the elimination of landfill marks a significant achievement, the university says its long-term focus is in reducing overall waste to strengthen its circular economy, and building a responsible campus with sustainability embedded.

Students and staff are now being encouraged to play their part by adopting simple habits such as reducing waste, reusing items and recycling correctly, as the university looks to build on its progress.

Sending waste to landfill is widely considered one of the most environmentally damaging waste disposal methods, producing high levels of net greenhouse gas emissions.

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