GB News’ Sophie Corcoran sues charity creating internships for black grads over ‘inequality’

2 hours ago

GB News commentator and public personality Sophie Corcoran is suing 10K interns, claiming their mission promotes inequality.

10K Interns is a long-running charity that is dedicated to creating opportunities for underrepresented ethnic minority groups in the workplace. For the past five years, the foundation has offered opportunities for grads and students in a wide range of industries.

However, Sophie Corcoran has pushed against this sentiment. After trying to apply for a scheme offered by the Bar Council through 10K Interns, she realised it was only for people of “a particular racial background”.

My biggest issue with the black interns scheme is that it’s not about serving ‘disadvantaged groups’ it’s targeted just based on skin colour You could be disabled, on FSM, from a single parent family, went to a failing state school etc But to them, none of that disadvantage… — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) April 30, 2026

She claimed: “This case is not simply about my own experience. I am pursuing it because I believe that no person in Britain should be denied opportunities because of the colour of their skin. I believe strongly that equality before the law must apply to everyone. Through this case, I hope to challenge practices that discriminate on racial grounds and to reinforce the principle that fairness and equal treatment should apply to all.”

According to The Guardian, the charity received a legal letter from Sophie, in which she claimed she was discriminated against under the Equality Act.

The Bar Council have previously responded to criticism of their involvement with 10k Interns, mostly from Restore UK’s leader Rupert Lowe.

“Since the negative and, in some cases, disgraceful social media posts, we’ve been heartened by the many messages of support we’ve received from barristers, host chambers and the Inns – all of whom are pleased to be involved with outreach programmes and recognise the importance of equality and diversity at the Bar,” they said in a statement.

“We’re proud of the work we do on improving equality, diversity and inclusion at the Bar and we are committed to continuing to run and promote our excellent programmes, including 10KBI.”

The state of the lawsuit is currently unknown as neither side have shared an update, but it is assumed the legal battle is still ongoing.

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Featured image via X/GB News