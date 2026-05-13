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‘I lost something special’: Steven admits he massively regrets breaking up with Rachel after MAFS

I need them back together

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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All of us were rooting for Rachel and Steven after MAFS Australia 2026. They had us right with them on their journey throughout the experiment, going through their highs and lows. They were stronger than ever at final vows, and committed to giving things a go after the show.

But, Rachel always had one worry. She was scared Steven had his own life and career outside the experiment, and she wouldn’t be his priority in that. At the reunion dinner party, it was revealed her fears had come true. Rachel and Steven broke up just days after final vows, and it was because she felt like a “burden” to him, and they hadn’t managed to make it work.

That being said, the couple expressed there was still a lot of love between them. It almost looked as though they might have been getting back together. They haven’t, and Steven has since posted an even more heartbreaking video, talking about his huge regrets over breaking up with Rachel.

Rachel and Steven on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

“Sometimes life lessons are learned the hard way, but it’s how we take those experiences and grow from them that really matters,” he captioned the video.

In it, Steven said he wanted to be “super real and honest” and admitted “massive regret” that he’d “lost something special”. He explained: “Things didn’t end how the way I’d hope. And there’s big regret, massive regret, I know I’ve lost something special.”

Speaking about the relationship more, he said: “The truth is I’d probably give anything up to relive those moments and redo it all. Because when something is genuine you don’t realise how special and rare it is until it’s not there in front of you anymore.”

He confirmed they haven’t got back together, but things aren’t bad between them. Steven said he and Rachel have “still a lot of respect” for one another, as “feelings don’t just go away”. He added he hoped the experience will make him a “better man” in the future.

I’m crying!

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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